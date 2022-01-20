Turkey added 1.14 GW of PV capacity in 2021

The first, a 12MWp array in Emmen, in the province of Drenthe in the northeast of the Netherlands, is situated on the site of a former gas works. It was completed by Anesco’s EPC team in tandem with the build of a 14MWp solar farm, located near to the town of Heerenveen, in the province of Friesland. While the third is a 30MWp solar installation in Sas Van Gent, located on a former industrial site, in the province of Zeeland.

