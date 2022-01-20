ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey added 1.14 GW of PV capacity in 2021

By Emiliano Bellini
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 1,148 MW of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey last year. This result compares to 620 MW in 2020, 932 MW in 2019 and 2.41 GW in 2018. Around 150...

Desert Technologies exports Saudi solar panels to Greece for projects on the Island of Trifyila

The Greek Commercial Attaché in the Kingdom, Mr. Alexandros Ikonomu, was accompanied by a high-level delegation and visited the Desert Technologies Factory in Jeddah. This comes within the framework of the strong and growing economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece. Desert Technologies is the first Saudi company to manufacture solar energy panels and is a world leader in the field of renewable energy.
Philippines utility Meralco launches 850MW renewables tender

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has opened a tender to contract 850MW of generation capacity from renewable energy sources. Through the procurement exercise, the power utility is seeking proposals to deploy around 600MW of capacity that will have to start providing power in February 2026, and another 250MW to begin commercial operations in February 2027.
India’s solar module manufacturing capacity on track to soar 400% in four years

India’s solar module manufacturing capacity is set to grow almost 400%, from the 8GW per year that was in place at the end of March to 38-43GW four years later. U.S.-owned Indian ratings agency Crisil has predicted 30-35GW of newly-commissioned module production capacity will be in place by the end of fiscal year 2024-25, helped by strong demand, favorable policy, solar panel conversion efficiency improvements, and cost-competitiveness.
Genex heads underground on 250MW/2GWh pumped hydro project in Australia

Sydney-based developer Genex has confirmed that work has commenced at its AUD 777 million ($556.3 million) Kidston Pumped Hydro Storage Project under development at two abandoned gold mine pits near Kidston, about 270 kilometers northwest of Townsville, in northern Queensland, Australia. The pumped hydro facility is the centerpiece of what...
Issuance of Green Project Bond for Sweihan Photovoltaic Independent Power Project

The Project includes construction, operation and maintenance of a 1,177 MW solar power plant. The Project started commercial operation on April 30 2019. All generated power is sold to the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (hereinafter, “EWEC”). Upon issuance of the Project Bond, the Project Company agreed with EWEC to extend the existing term of the Power Purchase Agreement by 5 years, from 25 to 30 years.
Oman inaugurates 500MW Ibri 2 solar field

The developers behind Oman's “largest utility scale renewable energy project,” the 500MW Ibri 2 solar field, today inaugurated the plant after a 13-month construction period. Saudi energy company ACWA Power, part of a development consortium behind the $417 million, 1.5 million-panel plant today announced completion of the site,...
The weekend read: Dreaming of a MENA integrated electricity grid

Two decades ago, electricity companies of the Mediterranean Basin planned, and failed to deliver, a gigantic project called the “MedRing.” The project, initiated in 2010, consisted of connecting 22 electricity networks between countries around the Mediterranean, from Morocco via Spain, crossing thousands of kilometers to North Africa and the Middle East, with loop ends connecting Syria to Turkey, and Turkey to the continental European system via Greece and Bulgaria. The objective of this unprecedented construction was to establish a Euro-Mediterranean electricity market.
Chinese solar industry may reach 500 GW module capacity by year end

The Chinese photovoltaic industry may reach a total capacity of 550 GW for solar cells and 500 GW for PV modules by the end of this year, according to new figures provided by analyst Asia Europe Clean Energy (Solar) Advisory (AECEA). In 2021, by contrast, Chinese manufacturers saw capacity expansion for wafers reach a total of only 340 GW.
Chinese PV Industry Brief: China added 53 GW of new PV capacity in 2021

China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) reported this week that the newly installed PV capacity for the Chinese market reached around 53 GW last year. Of this capacity, around 29 GW comes from distributed generation projects, with large scale solar plants accounting for the remaining share. Furthermore, the agency revealed that around 21.5 GW of the total capacity is represented by residential solar arrays. The country's cumulative solar capacity reached 306 GW at the end of December and 107.5 GW of this installed power is from distributed solar.
Anesco completes 56MWp solar portfolio for Shell in The Netherlands

The first, a 12MWp array in Emmen, in the province of Drenthe in the northeast of the Netherlands, is situated on the site of a former gas works. It was completed by Anesco’s EPC team in tandem with the build of a 14MWp solar farm, located near to the town of Heerenveen, in the province of Friesland. While the third is a 30MWp solar installation in Sas Van Gent, located on a former industrial site, in the province of Zeeland.
Globeleq’s Malindi Solar Plant is Generating Clean Energy to the National Grid

The power plant is delivering enough clean and renewable power to supply approximately 250,000 residential customers and will avoid 44,500 tons of CO2-equivalent emissions annually. Made up of 157,000 photovoltaic panels, it is one of the first IPP owned utility scale solar plants in Kenya and the only renewable power plant located in the Coastal area.
Sodium-ion battery tech gets commercial testing in UK

UK-based battery manufacturer AMTE Power, battery intelligence tech provider Brill Power and energy management system specialist Starke Energy will demonstrate their latest energy storage technologies at a commercial-scale testbed at Harwell Campus, in Oxfordshire, England. The three technologies will be integrated into a battery storage system which will be coupled with the Science and Engineering Facilities Council’s on-site solar array at the campus, with no further details on these systems specified.
TotalEnergies adding PP capacity in Belgium

TotalEnergies is increasing polypropylene resin capacity at its plant in Feuly, Belgium. In a Jan. 18 news release, officials said that a new PP reactor has been commissioned at the site. Capacity details weren't included in the release. "Through this investment, TotalEnergies strengthens its leading position on the high value-added...
Solar-plus-storage for mineral water producer in Cambodia

Cambodian natural mineral water producer Kulara Water has commissioned France’s TotalEnergies to design, install and operate a solar array coupled with on-site energy storage for its bottling facility in Siem Reap Province. The system combines a 650kWp ground-mounted solar array and an 896kWh battery. With the installation completed early...
Menlo Electric with a 200 MW distribution deal with Jinko Solar

The partnership is to result in module sales of over 200 MW in 2022 alone, of which 70 MW is to be delivered still in Q1. “The energy transition trend is gaining momentum throughout Europe, and in Central Europe in particular. After building a leadership position in Poland, we were looking for a partner to strengthen our presence in other countries of the region. Hence the decision to expand our cooperation with Menlo Electric.” says Marcin Jędrachowicz, Jinko's Sales Manager for Eastern Europe.
India’s REIL opens bids to supply 200,000 silicon PV cells

India's Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd. (REIL) has opened bidding to supply five-busbar monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells rated for a minimum of 4.62 W. It aims to source 200,000 cells in total. It has a preference for cells with plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of silicon nitride (deep blue...
X-Elio reaches financial close on 200 MW solar farm in Australia

Renewable energy developer X-Elio said this week that it has achieved financial close for its 200 MW Blue Grass Solar Farm. Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) committed AUD 37 million ($26.7 million) toward the south-east Queensland project. The CEFC invested in the project as part of a syndicate...
Masdar, partners eye solar exports from Indonesia to Singapore

Masdar, the state-owned renewables company of the United Arab Emirates, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore-based Tuas Power, French energy group EDF, and Indonesian state-owned utility PT Indonesia Power to explore the development of renewable energy in Indonesia for export to Singapore. The Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported...
EU: ‘How can renewables permits be simplified?’

The European Commission can expect a bumper electronic postbag over the next three months after asking clean power developers, public bodies and others how to slimline the permitting process for renewables sites. With the information gathering exercise opened on Tuesday set to run until April 12, the EU executive has...
