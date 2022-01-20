ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: Rooney now frontrunner for Everton job

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Everton striker Wayne Rooney is the new...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Neville: Rooney would jump at chance to manage Everton

Gary Neville believes his former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney would want to manage Everton. The Toffees are still deciding on their permanent boss, with the likes of Rooney, Frank Lampard, and Fabio Cannavaro all linked to the post in recent days. For his part, Rooney has stated that he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City run comes to an end with draw at Southampton

Manchester City were denied a 13th consecutive Premier League win as Southampton held on to claim a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.Kyle Walker-Peters stunned the visitors when he finished off a well-worked move by curling home the opener for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men with just seven minutes on the clock.It took City until the 65th minute to level through Aymeric Laporte, with both Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus striking the woodwork as Pep Guardiola’s side searched in vain for a winner.The result leaves the reigning champions 12 points clear of second-placed Liverpool, albeit having played two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton’s master of poor choices faces most important decision yet

An hour after the final whistle had blown and Aston Villa had inflicted Everton’s 10th defeat in 13 games, hundreds had been reduced to dozens, but they were still protesting. A week of one sacking concluded with supporters asking for more. “We want our club back,” read one flag. “Sack the board,” came a chorus heard time and again. Before kick-off, a plane flew over Goodison Park with a banner declaring “22 years of failure, Bill”.The supporters who threw the bottles that hit Lucas Digne and Matty Cash were revolting. Far more were in revolt. Yet whereas the calls for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jose Mourinho
Person
Wayne Rooney
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola says Southampton draw shows how tough winning title is

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s 1-1 draw at Southampton epitomises the difficulty of defending the Premier League title.Reigning champions City were unable to stretch their winning run to 13 top-flight games after being forced to come from behind at a boisterous St Mary’s.Aymeric Laporte’s 65th-minute header cancelled out a shock early opener from Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters.But the runaway leaders could not find a winner as they dropped points for the first time since late October, leaving them 12 above second-placed Liverpool albeit having played two games more.Despite the minor setback, City manager Guardiola had no complaints about the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham keen to strike transfer deal for £50m-rated Porto winger Luis Diaz

FC Porto are demanding a fee of €60m (£50.2m) for Tottenham Hotspur target Luiz Diaz, as the London club attempt to negotiate a deal that involves significant add-ons.Antonio Conte has been demanding upgrades on his squad, and it has led to a frenetic final week of the window for Spurs already. There is a feeling a deal can be done for Diaz, but the Tottenham hierarchy are currently willing to offer a fee of around €45m with the rest of the agreement made up through add-ons. Porto are so far reluctant, as the Colombian international has a release clause of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a huge London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel’s side have already beaten Spurs three times so far this season, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets in the process. But Chelsea have struggled of late as their title ambitions have slipped away. They now sit 13 points off Manchester City as securing a top four place becomes a more realistic target.Meanwhile, Spurs are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Antonio Conte and are now in a superb position to qualify for next season’s Champions League....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Burnley have played just two Premier League games between them so far in 2022.Mikel Arteta’s side controversially requested the North London derby be postponed last weekend - a request accepted by the Premier League. The clash with Tottenham being called off means they have not played a league match since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley team have played the fewest games of any Premier League side. Their last league match came on 2 January against Leeds, but they have fulfilled just two league fixtures since 12 December.All this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ‘monitor Eduardo Camavinga’, Newcastle’s late spree and Dusan Vlahovic update

In a pivotal week, Premier League clubs are looking to push through deals as the transfer window shuts.Tottenham look keen to make moves with Antonio Conte not hiding his dissatisfaction as the club’s inability to strengthen yet, with Dele Alli and Giovani lo Celso both likely to be pushed out the door after being left out of the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. While Arsenal are also in the market for a striker, with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic top of their list, though Juventus may move should it emerge that the Viola cannot hold on to the Serbian forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Washington Post

Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge

Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Watford after less than four months in charge, the Premier League club has confirmed. Watford’s 3-0 home loss to Norwich on Friday was the club’s 10th defeat in 13 Premier League games under Ranieri and it deepened their relegation concerns. It dropped Watford into the bottom three for the first time this season after an alarming run of form which has seen the club pick up just seven points since Ranieri was appointed on 4 October. With a two-week break until their next fixture, which is another crucial relegation six-pointer against bottom-side Burnley on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel hopeful Chelsea can kick on after much-needed Tottenham win

Thomas Tuchel hopes Hakim Ziyech’s wonder goal and victory over Tottenham will hand Chelsea renewed confidence following an indifferent run of form as they look to shut down any worries about a top-four Premier League finish.Ziyech’s moment of magic teed up Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs on Sunday, their third victory against their London rivals in this month.Thiago Silva’s header cemented Chelsea’s first league win in five outings since their success at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.Now the bulk of Chelsea’s players can head into a week off satisfied to have reasserted some Premier League authority, with the Blues remaining...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Newcastle may break club transfer record for Yves Bissouma

What the papers sayThe Daily Mail says Newcastle are chasing the signature of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. It is believed Brighton would part ways with the 25-year-old Mali international for £50m, which would shatter Newcastle’s club-record transfer fee by £10m.Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is reportedly on the radar of Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa. According to The Sun, the 24-year-old England international centre-back is thought to have been on Gerrard’s wishlist for a while, with a possible January move on the cards.The London Evening Standard reports Arsenal are considering a move for Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak, as their hopes...
PREMIER LEAGUE

