WI: COVID: NATIONAL GUARD TRAIN TO HELP HOSPITALS

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin National Guard is training its troops to become certified nursing assistants and help combat staffing shortages in local healthcare facilities. According to Governor Evers, in an effort to free up capacity at hospitals and nursing facilities, members of the National Guard are being trained by experts at Madison College to become certified nursing assistants.
Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell announced at Friday’s White House press briefing new steps from the Biden administration to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the country amid the spread of the Omicron variant. On Thursday, an administration official told CNN, Criswell “directed an expansion of...
SALEM, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown is deploying Oregon National Guard members to help at hospitals that she says are under extreme pressure due to a COVID-19 omicron-fueled surge in hospitalizations. A total of 1,200 Guard members will be deployed to more than 50 hospitals across the state, KATU-TV...
NORTH CENTRAL, W.Va (WDTV) - As we are almost three years into the pandemic, hospitals are still feeling the effects and are overwhelmed as many are experiencing staff shortages. Right now hospitals across West Virginia are seeing a total of 846 covid patients. On Tuesday, the state Department of Health...
CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts. GOVERNOR, NATIONAL GUARD LEADERSHIP UPDATE EFFORTS TO PROVIDE HOSPITALS WITH STAFFING SUPPORT. During Wednesday’s briefing,...
