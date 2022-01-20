ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Torches Lakers with triple-double

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Sabonis ended with 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 35...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Lakers Make Significant New Decision On Anthony Davis

The Lakers are desperate for help. It appears it’s on the way in the form of none other than Anthony Davis. Davis has been upgraded to questionable and has a chance to play when the Lakers battle the Miami Heat on Sunday. AD is officially a game-time decision. Davis,...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Wizards need to trade for Pacers star Domantas Sabonis

The Washington Wizards have been linked to Domantas Sabonis, opening up the question whether they should seriously pursue the Indiana Pacers star or not. It has already been two months since the core of the Pacers have been put on the trading block. The asking price for Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert does not come cheap, so other teams are challenged to formulate a package that would entice Indiana in pulling the trigger. The problem for the Wizards is that the Lithuanian big man is generating the most demand, and they might need to pay a hefty price to get him,.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Denzel Washington On Who Is The Greatest Basketball Player Of All Time: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game... When Michael Jordan Made That Famous Shot, And We Went Out To Dinner That Night..."

When it comes to the debate for being regarded as the greatest player of all time, usually people tend to choose either LeBron James or Michael Jordan. Even among them, the majority of people tend to tilt towards Jordan. After all, MJ achieved a lot of things in the NBA....
NBA
Florida Daily Post

Butler breaks Miami triple-double record in win over Lakers

The Miami Heat knew the run was coming. Even early in the fourth quarter, with a 23-point lead, Heat players were telling each other that the game wasn’t over. They were right. And they handled the moment. Jimmy Butler broke LeBron James’ record for triple-doubles in a Miami uniform,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Bradley Beal, Domantas Sabonis spark rumors with social media activity

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year for the NBA rumor mill, and two top Eastern Conference stars are giving us a reminder of that. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Indiana Pacers big Domantas Sabonis sparked rumors this week with their activity on Instagram. A post went viral claiming that Sabonis recently started to follow Beal as well as Beal’s Wizards teammates, Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija.
NBA
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: Jimmy Butler’s Triple Double, HEAT’s Shooting Builds Early Lead As Miami Holds On Vs Lakers

1. The HEAT haven’t run into too many true small-ball lineups this season, but that’s exactly what the Los Angeles Lakers have pivoted towards in the absence of Anthony Davis (MCL sprain). They may start big with Dwight Howard (a lineup that was -10 in six first-half minutes, -13 overall), but from there they cycle through lineups featuring LeBron James and Stanley Johnson at the five. The problem for the Lakers is that with Bam Adebayo, Miami has a big who can defend small as well as anyone, so Miami had no reason to go away from their switching scheme – even when the Lakers were generating on-paper advantage matchups, the HEAT kept surprising them with double teams. And on the other end, where Carmelo Anthony was often defending center while Johnson or James took Jimmy Butler, Miami didn’t change a thing, running the same offense they always run as it produced one rim-run for Adebayo or Dewayne Dedmon after another.
NBA
FanSided

Please stop mocking Domantas Sabonis to the Philadelphia 76ers

Everyone has an opinion on who they’d like to see the Philadelphia 76ers secure via trade in a package for Ben Simmons. Some folks – the correct folks, if you will – want Tyrese Haliburton, while others like John Collins, or Dejounte Murray, or Jaylen Brown, or even D’Angelo Russell; for the most part, there are no “wrong” answers in the hypothetical trade marketplace of ideas.
NBA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Predicts Sixers Will Pair Joel Embiid With Domantas Sabonis At The Trade Deadline

Ben Simmons has not yet played for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, It definitely seems as though he will be traded for a win-now player at the trade deadline. There have been many rumors about who Ben Simmons would be traded for. There's no shortage of suitors for him either. There has notably been some talk about a potential De'Aaron Fox-Ben Simmons trade, with reports saying the Kings and 76ers have explored that option.
NBA

