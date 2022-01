Analysts from Rabobank consider the US dollar’s upside has further to run in the first half of 2022 and they maintain a 6 month price forecast for EUR/USD of 1.10. “We remain constructive on the outlook for the USD, at least through the first half of the year. Aside from supportive interest rate differentials, the USD may be a beneficiary of safe-haven flows in the weeks ahead connected to the news-flow regarding a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. That said, the bullish USD view is not without risks, particularly in the latter months of 2022.”

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO