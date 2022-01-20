ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Outlook for USD/JPY still mixed – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article24-hour view: “USD drifted to a low of 114.19 yesterday before closing on a soft note at 114.32 (-0.25%). The bias for today is tilted to the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 114.00. Resistance is at 114.55 followed by 114.75.”. Next...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD still faces some downside pressure – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD risks a potential move lower with support at 1.1285 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that EUR ‘could edge lower but a sustained drop below the major support at 1.1285 is unlikely’. Our expectations did not materialize as EUR dipped to 1.1299 before rebounding. Downward pressure has eased and EUR is likely to consolidate and trade between 1.1310 and 1.1360 for today.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD could lurch higher towards the 1.1415/20 zone – ING

Economists at ING think some dollar softness after the FOMC can help EUR/USD climb back to the 1.1415/20 area this week. “A slightly softer dollar environment around the Fed could see EUR/USD trade up to the 1.1415/20 area, though we do not expect gains to last.”. “The euro seems to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 24 Jan 2022 00:07GMT. Consolidation b4 one more fall. 1.3649 - Last Wed's high. 1.3624 - 38.2% r of 1.3749-1.3546. 1.3602 - Last Fri's high (AUS). GBP/USD - 1.3553. Cable traded below previous week's 2-mth 1.3749 top n met renewed selling at 1.3689 (Mon), price tumbled to 1.3573 Tue n staged a short-covering rebound to 1.3661 (Thur) but later weakened to 1.3546 in NY Fri.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to hold near the $1,830 level – TDS

Gold attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new week and reversed a major part of the previous week's pullback from a two-month high. Economists at TD Securities expect the yellow metal to consolidate around the $1,830 mark this week. “Money managers reduced net length in their gold...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Decisions#Jpy#Us Dollar#Usd Jpy
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD to dip towards the 1.2400/1.2450 zone as BoC hikes – ING

Economists at ING expect CAD outperformance as the Bank of Canada (BoC) hikes on Wednesday. The USD/CAD pair could slip to the 1.2450/00 neighborhood. “The current restrictions in Ontario – which are however due to be eased at the end of next week – make it a close call, but we think the BoC will hike interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD with a false bullish breakout

Stocks and indices are getting slammed, and Dollar is gaining before the FOMC. We saw that one before, but the drop's magnitude on stocks is panic-like and may not be easily stopped. Today, we will leave stocks and focus on the Forex market. Today we will look at the GBPUSD pair, which is getting ready for a major bearish reversal.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook Mixed as Support Held: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

AUD/USD – Neutral. The Australian Dollar cautiously weakened against the US Dollar this past week, but AUD/USD continues to trade within the boundaries of an Ascending Channel, maintaining the near-term uptrend. On the other hand, prices remain lower after a Shooting Star candlestick formation was confirmed earlier this month. A breakout under the channel could hint at resuming the dominant downtrend.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to the consolidative tone – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still seen navigating the 1.3560-1.3725 range for the time being. 24-hour view: “GBP traded between 1.3588 and 1.3662 yesterday, close to our expected sideway-trading range of 1.3585/1.3660. The underlying tone has weakened somewhat and the bias is tilted to the downside. However, any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 1.3560 (next support is at 1.3520). Resistance is at 1.3620 followed by 1.3650.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 113.91. The greenback intra-day firm break of 113.97 (Thur) on active yen buying due to risk-off trade suggests recovery from last Fri's 113.49 has possibly ended at 115.05 Tue and re-test of 113.49 would be forthcoming next, break would extend decline from Jan's 5-year high at 116.34 towards 113.15, then 112.90/95.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Further decline expected below 113.40 – UOB

If USD/JPY breaks below 113.40 it could retest the 113.00 neighbourhood in the next weeks, suggest FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the bias for USD is tilted the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break 114.00’. The expected USD weakness exceeded our anticipation USD dropped to 113.94. Downward momentum has improved and USD is likely to weaken further. A break of the support at 113.70 would not be surprising but the next support at 113.40 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 114.05 followed by 114.20.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD faces support around 1.1285 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further pullbacks in EUR/USD are seen limited around the 1.1285 level for the time being. 24-hour view: “EUR traded in a relatively quiet manner between 1.1315 and 1.1356 yesterday before closing at 1.1341 (+0.14%). Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and EUR is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be within a range of 1.1320/1.1370.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Scope for a substantial rise to 120.00 – ING

USD/JPY has been trading up to 116.00. Economists at ING believe that the pair could surge as high as 120.00. “Unlike many nations embracing currency strength to ride out the inflation hump, Japanese policymakers have shown little resistance to JPY weakness.”. “Given its battle with deflation, arguably Japan could do...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Struggles to Bounce

The yen softened after the Bank of Japan signaled no shift in its ultra-loose monetary policy. The US dollar bounced off the critical floor at 113.50 from the daily chart. A bullish RSI divergence revealed a deceleration in the downward impetus. The indicator’s oversold situation also attracted a number of bargain hunters.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Extra consolidation likely in NZD/USD – UOB

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘the decline in NZD has room to extend but oversold conditions suggest that the chance of a break of 0.6775 is not high’. Our expectations did not quite materialize as NZD traded sideways between 0.6788 and 0.6818. The underlying tone still appears to be a tad soft and we continue to see chance for NZD to drift lower. That said, a break of 0.6775 is unlikely. Resistance is at 0.6810 followed by 0.6820.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Downside bias seems to lose strength – UOB

The breakout of 114.75 would indicate that the downside pressure in USD/JPY has alleviated. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the rebound in USD has scope to extend but a break of the strong resistance at 114.75 is unlikely’. Our view was not wrong as USD rose to a high of 114.64 before easing off. Upward momentum is beginning to wane and USD is unlikely to strengthen much further. For today, USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 114.20 and 114.65.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/MYR faces some consolidation near term - UOB

Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research suggests USD/MYR could navigate within the 4.1680-4.2060 range. “For this week, USD/MYR is more likely to consolidate between 4.1680 and 4.2060. Looking ahead, a break of 4.1680 is not ruled but any decline is expected to encounter solid support at 4.1620 followed by 4.1560.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Upside bias reinforced above 114.75 – UOB

USD/JPY needs to regain 114.75 to mitigate downside pressure, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted last Friday that ‘the weakness in USD has yet to stabilize but any further decline is unlikely to break the major support at 113.60’. However, USD plummeted to 113.47 before rebounding strongly. The rebound has scope to extend but a break of the strong resistance at 114.75 is unlikely (minor resistance is at 114.50). On the downside, a breach of 113.90 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: Large USD/JPY Option Expiries in Focus Ahead of BOJ

Sizable USD/JPY option expiries in focus today. All eyes on tomorrow’s BOJ interest rate decision. Bearish IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). 2022 has been relatively strong for the Japanese Yen against an overextended U.S. dollar. The Yen’s safe-haven appeal has also come into play with tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields popped to yearly highs on Friday supportive of USD strength (USD/JPY is the highest positively correlated G10 pair to 10-year U.S. Treasury yields), and continues this week despite U.S. bond markets being closed. Tomorrows open should bring in more liquidity and volume to what is likely to be a thin trading day. However, volatility may be apparent via the significant option expirations today (see strikes below). In many cases, market participants tend to move prices closer to the respective strike values as expiration looms which could point to maintained upside as the large 115.00-10 expiry materializes.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CNH: Downward bias gathers steam – UOB

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘the swift and sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for USD to dip to 6.3560’. Our expectations did not materialize as USD dipped briefly to 6.3575 before rebounding. Downward pressure has eased somewhat and USD is likely to consolidate for today, expected be between 6.3590 and 6.3700.”
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy