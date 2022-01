The EUR/USD exchange rate recovered in early January last week when global market volatility and heavy selling in US bonds wrecked the yield advantage that could keep the US dollar and Euro weak. This week, the EUR/USD is settling around the 1.1300 psychological support level. The dollar was broadly bought last week as the greenback seemed to draw a line below the massive New Year's selloff that enabled the euro to climb back towards the 1.15 resistance during the early days of January, with the dollar rising amid increased volatility in global stock markets.

CURRENCIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO