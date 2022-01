It's been quite a while since we saw the new generation of AirPods Pro reach their all-time lowest price of $159. In fact, it's been a while since we've seen any major drops in price at all. Since the end of the holiday shopping madness, the price on the AirPods Pro at most major retailers has settled at $190, which is still about $60 less than it would cost you from Apple directly. But as of this morning, Amazon dropped its price down another $10 to just $180, a total discount of 28% compared to the Apple price. There's no expiration listed at Amazon, but new discounts on AirPods don't come around every day, and if we learned anything over the holidays it's that these aren't likely to stay in stock for long, so grab yours while you can.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO