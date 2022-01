Economists at ABN Amro expect more weakness in EUR/USD. They forecast the pair at 1.05 and 1.00 by the end of 2022 and 2023, respectively. “We believe that the ECB is facing a different set of macroeconomic circumstances than faced by the US central bank. The ECB has also explicitly ruled out a rate hike in 2022 and has hinted that it could well be ‘on hold’ for much longer.”

CURRENCIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO