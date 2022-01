It has been more than eight years since the Devel Sixteen was first unveiled to the world and for the very first time, the hypercar is being tested on public roads. The Sixteen is one of the most bizarre vehicles to have been launched in recent memory and for the better part of half a decade, it seemed as though it would amount to nothing more than vaporware. However, it would appear that development of the car has continued (albeit at a snail’s pace), with a prototype recently being tested in Italy.

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO