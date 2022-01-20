ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions urged to return to work as Plan B eased

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian court reveals reasons for allowing Djokovic deportation. The Australian Federal Court has published its reasons for allowing officials to deport the tennis star Novak Djokovic, the day before he was due to take part in the Australian Open tournament. A panel of three judges rejected a legal challenge...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Dropping Plan B will not ease pressure on NHS, nurses warn

Nursing leaders have hit back at Boris Johnson after he announced that Plan B measures across England will be scrapped.Pat Cullen, the Royal College of Nursing’s chief executive, said the country could not rely on vaccines alone and the pressure on health services was unrelenting.She said: “The Prime Minister’s decision to loosen the restrictions may have relieved the pressure from his backbenchers but will do nothing to relieve the pressure on the NHS “We can’t rely on the vaccine alone when the situation is still so precariously balanced.The Government will regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediencyPat Cullen, RCN“Time will tell whether dropping other measures when the pressure on health and social care services remains unrelenting was wise – particularly when thousands of unvaccinated nursing staff are facing the sack.“Ministers should adopt a cautious approach. The Government will regret sending the wrong signal to the public for political expediency.“With so many Covid-19 patients still in hospital, it would be very premature to conclude this wave is over. That is not what our members are telling us.”
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s resignation inevitable, says Scottish Tory chief whip

The resignation of the Prime Minister as a result of the parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown is “an inevitability”, the Scottish Conservative chief whip has said.Pressure is mounting on Boris Johnson as the investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into a number of gatherings continues, with her findings reportedly set to be published this week.But regardless of the outcome of the investigation, Stephen Kerr said it will likely spell the end of Mr Johnson’s tenure in Number 10.When asked if the Prime Minister can survive, the Tory MSP said: “No.”He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show:...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘It’s confusing’: Londoners divided about easing of plan B rules as they return to offices

Londoners have been left divided following the easing of Covid measures, which have ended work-from-home guidance and will bring an end to mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport. Health secretary Sajid Javid said we must “learn to live with” Covid, telling Sky News on Thursday that the virus will be with us for “many, many years – perhaps forever”.As Londoners returned to the office this morning some were still “confused” by the easing of the guidelines amid concerning hospital admission numbers and Covid-related deaths. “It’s a bit confusing, I’d like to see hospital admissions go down...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Pete Wishart
Sajid Javid
Novak Djokovic
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Commuters return and masks in classrooms end as Plan B axed

Many people resumed commuting on Thursday after guidance to work from home in England was lifted as Plan B measures to curb the spread of Omicron are axed.An increase in road congestion was recorded in London and Manchester while demand for public transport in the capital was also up.The Prime Minister told MPs in the Commons on Wednesday that work-from-home guidance would be dropped immediately and rules on face coverings in classrooms would also be scrapped in England from Thursday.Other measures including the requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in shops will end next Thursday.The legal requirement...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.In a statement, a No 10 spokesman said Boris Johnson had met Ms Ghani after...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scotland Yard launches investigation into ‘parties’ in Downing Street

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into potential breaches of coronavirus laws at a “number of events” in Downing Street and Whitehall.Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said on Tuesday officers were now investigating potential offences over two years after being passed information from the Sue Gray inquiry.The move plunges Boris Johnson into deeper jeopardy ahead of the publication of the investigation by Ms Gray, a senior civil servant in the Cabinet Office.The department did not immediately confirm reports suggesting the report will be further delayed pending the police investigation.Dame Cressida told the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee: “What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland schoolchildren may continue wearing masks after headteachers urged to take 'cautious approach' to ending of 'Plan B' covid restrictions

The North East continues to experience some of the highest covid rates in the country and a number of the Sunderland’s school leaders have spoken of the difficulties in remaining fully operational due to spiralling staff absence rates. While starting to fall, the city's covid case rate still stands...
EDUCATION
#Plan B#England#Public Health#Uk#Australian#Immigration#Scottish#Sturgeon#Snp
The Independent

Johnson faces crunch week as lockdown parties inquiry prepares to publish

Boris Johnson is facing a make-or-break week for his premiership with his future in No 10 hanging in the balance.The Prime Minister is braced for the delivery of the Sue Gray report into Downing Street drinking parties during lockdown which could determine his fate.Many Tory MPs have said they will wait to see the findings before deciding whether to push for a vote of confidence which could see him forced out.At the same time he is battling new allegations of Islamophobia after one MP claimed she was told she had been sacked as a junior minister because of concerns about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email last week showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden bash of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking parties, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant Ms Gray, who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday...
POLITICS
BBC

Scotland eases home working rule as Omicron 'in reverse'

Guidance urging people to work from home wherever possible in Scotland is to be relaxed. Instead, a "hybrid" system of office and remote working will be introduced from Monday 31 January. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the move was possible due to a "significant" fall in Covid-19 cases. But she...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Ghani’s claims of Islamophobia taken ‘extremely seriously’

Boris Johnson insisted he was taking allegations from a Tory MP that her Muslim faith played a role in being sacked as a junior minister “extremely seriously”.The Prime Minister has ordered a Cabinet Office investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim that she was told her ministerial exit was linked to her “Muslimness”.Mr Johnson has asked the Cabinet Office to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by the Conservative MP.She said that when she raised the matter with Mr Johnson directly after losing her job in a February 2020 ministerial reshuffle, he told her he could not get involved.Mr...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid-19: NI to scrap vaccine passports in pubs and restaurants

Stormont ministers have agreed to drop the use of vaccine passports in pubs, restaurants and cinemas in Northern Ireland from midday on Wednesday. The move is part of several relaxations to Northern Ireland's Covid rules. It means proof of Covid status will no longer be legally required in hospitality premises...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid test firm urges end to tests for travellers

Covid tests for travellers arriving in the UK should be scrapped, one of the big testing firms has said. Simon Worrell, global medical director of Collinson - which also runs airport lounges - said: "As soon as we can drop it, we will be delighted." At present, all those aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Concerns raised about decision to delay deposit return scheme

The private firm involved in the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) was arranging contracts with a delayed start date before Scottish Government ministers had agreed to postpone it, a Holyrood Committee has heard.The Scottish Green government minister Lorna Slater announced in December last year that a deposit scheme for single-use bottles and cans was being delayed again, and the anticipated start date was pushed back to August 2023.Giving evidence to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee, Ms Slater insisted that the decision to further delay the recycling policy was still “very much under full assessment” in November.But it has been claimed that the...
ECONOMY
AFP

UK's Johnson promises cooperation with police probing 'partygate'

The threat to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position deepened on Tuesday, as police said they were investigating lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and government departments. Johnson's spokesman promised his full cooperation while the Conservative leader said he welcomed the probe as a chance to move on from weeks of revelations that have seen him face calls to quit. "I believe this will give the public the clarity it needs and help draw a line under the matter," he told parliament. Allegations that a string of parties were held at Downing Street while the rest of the country abided by the rules have caused the worst crisis in Johnson's tenure.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson leaves cabinet in dark over police party investigation

Boris Johnson did not tell cabinet about the launch of a police probe into allegedly lockdown-breaching parties at No 10, leaving ministers to find out about it on their phones as they left this morning’s meeting.The prime minister was informed shortly before the weekly meeting that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick would announce the investigation during her appearance before the London Assembly scheduled for 10am on Tuesday morning.And the news was promptly leaked to the Guido Fawkes political gossip website, which published a report of the impending announcement at 9.28, just after ministers had assembled.But Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee national insurance hike will go ahead

Boris Johnson today refused to guarantee that the government’s planned national insurance hike would go ahead in April, fuelling speculation that he might cave in to pressure from his own MPs to ditch the tax rise.The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that Mr Johnson and his cabinet remain committed to the increase of 1.25 per cent in contributions from both employees and employers.But asked eight times during a TV interview whether he could confirm that the NI rise would take place as planned, the PM repeatedly dodged the question, saying only that the government needs to raise money...
POLITICS

