A teachers union has rejected the latest pay offer for the 2021/22 year during negotiations with the Scottish Government and local authorities.The NASUWT said the pay offer failed to address the rising cost of living and recognise the contribution teachers have made during the pandemic.A survey of union members found 91% thought the proposed pay offer was not fair, while 83% would be willing to vote for strike action to get a better deal.NASUWT surveyed 479 members in Scotland between December 14 and January 6.We have rejected the latest pay offer for 2021/22, after consulting with members.https://t.co/RiimQCGfB1— NASUWT Scotland (@NASUWT_Scotland)...

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO