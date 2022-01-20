ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

Billie Frank “Bill” Dudley

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Billie Frank “Bill” Dudley went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

NATO allies put forces on standby as tensions rise over Ukraine crisis

(CNN) — NATO announced on Monday that some member countries are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as the United Kingdom and the United States ordered diplomats' families to withdraw from Ukraine amid concerns of a Russian invasion. The developments underscore...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Denison, TX
City
Cross Plains, TX
County
Eastland County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ

Comments / 0

Community Policy