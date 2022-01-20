Beverlee “Bevo” Green, 49, of Stephenville

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's positive tests for the coronavirus have forced the postponement of a civil trial over her defamation claims against The New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the trial, which was to begin Monday, can start February 3 if Palin has adequately recovered by then.
WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
(CNN) — NATO announced on Monday that some member countries are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as the United Kingdom and the United States ordered diplomats' families to withdraw from Ukraine amid concerns of a Russian invasion. The developments underscore...
(CNN) — An Atlanta-area district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia will be allowed to seat a special grand jury this spring. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested last week to seat a special grand jury starting May 2....
Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's challenge to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proxy voting protocols that were put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. McCarthy, a California Republican, had asked the justices last year to overturn a resolution...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin was facing a new legal challenge over his executive action that aimed to let parents opt out of school mask mandates as his order took effect Monday but was ignored by some districts. Youngkin issued the order as one of...
Four attorneys general are suing Google, alleging the internet giant manipulated users into handing over personal data and lied about users' ability to turn off location tracking. The lawsuit, led by Karl Racine, the District of Columbia's attorney general, claims that Google lied to users about how much location data...
