Global Payments Division of StoneX Launches Digital Payment Initiative

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 4 days ago

The Nasdaq-listed financial services provider, StoneX Group announced that StoneX Payments, the company’s global payments division, has introduced a new digital payments initiative to facilitate its clients today. Through the newly introduced service, StoneX aims to provide a fully integrated offering. StoneX Payments offers specialized services related to...

www.financemagnates.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
WORLD

