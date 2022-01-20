East County legislators to host virtual town hall

Rep. Zach Hudson, Sen. Chris Gorsek to share priorities, listen to constituents during online gathering

Two elected leaders are hosting a virtual town hall meeting this weekend to talk about bills and priorities they will take down to Salem for the upcoming 2022 short legislative session.

Community members are invited to join Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, and Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, for an online gathering at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, on Zoom. Those who tune in are encouraged to ask questions of the electeds and discuss issues that are important to them.

"Usually we would be holding town hall meetings in person to meet constituents and listen to their ideas, but of course that's not possible right now, so we're finding other ways to connect," Hudson said. "This is a great opportunity to share your thoughts with your elected officials. We want to take your concerns to Salem with us."

Participants can sign up for the event, and receive a login link, on Facebook at facebook.com/HudsonDist49, or by emailing rep.zachhudson@oregonlegislature.gov . Both Spanish and ASL interpretation services will be provided.

The 2022 short session begins on Feb. 1 and will end by March 8. The legislature is set to discuss policies related to COVID-19, racial justice and equity, climate change, and the state budget.

Both Gorsek and Hudson are freshman members of their respective chambers, though Gorsek long served in the House before moving offices after the 2020 election.

Gorsek is a criminal justice educator at Mt. Hood Community College. He co-chairs the Ways and Means Public Safety Subcommittee and serves on Full Ways and Means, Joint Transportation and Education. In this year's session he is focused on passing two technical taxation reforms.

Hudson is a special education teacher who sits on the Education Committee, Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee and General Government Subcommittee of Ways and Means. He is also vice-chair on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. He is bringing forward bills concerning education policy, voting reform and animal welfare.