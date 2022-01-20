ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

East County legislators to host virtual town hall

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o2VZQ_0dqf6l8L00 Rep. Zach Hudson, Sen. Chris Gorsek to share priorities, listen to constituents during online gathering

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWFj2_0dqf6l8L00 Two elected leaders are hosting a virtual town hall meeting this weekend to talk about bills and priorities they will take down to Salem for the upcoming 2022 short legislative session.

Community members are invited to join Rep. Zach Hudson, D-Troutdale, and Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, for an online gathering at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, on Zoom. Those who tune in are encouraged to ask questions of the electeds and discuss issues that are important to them.

"Usually we would be holding town hall meetings in person to meet constituents and listen to their ideas, but of course that's not possible right now, so we're finding other ways to connect," Hudson said. "This is a great opportunity to share your thoughts with your elected officials. We want to take your concerns to Salem with us."

Participants can sign up for the event, and receive a login link, on Facebook at facebook.com/HudsonDist49, or by emailing rep.zachhudson@oregonlegislature.gov . Both Spanish and ASL interpretation services will be provided.

The 2022 short session begins on Feb. 1 and will end by March 8. The legislature is set to discuss policies related to COVID-19, racial justice and equity, climate change, and the state budget.

Both Gorsek and Hudson are freshman members of their respective chambers, though Gorsek long served in the House before moving offices after the 2020 election.

Gorsek is a criminal justice educator at Mt. Hood Community College. He co-chairs the Ways and Means Public Safety Subcommittee and serves on Full Ways and Means, Joint Transportation and Education. In this year's session he is focused on passing two technical taxation reforms.

Hudson is a special education teacher who sits on the Education Committee, Economic Recovery and Prosperity Committee and General Government Subcommittee of Ways and Means. He is also vice-chair on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. He is bringing forward bills concerning education policy, voting reform and animal welfare.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gresham Outlook

A place to rest

Panel of experts shine light on East County's houseless community and solutions for elected leaders.Folks in East Multnomah County find themselves houseless for a variety of reasons — mental health or addiction issues, loss of a job/income, illness or injury. Sometimes they just get stuck. That's what happened to Wayne and Victoria, a couple living out of a pickup in Troutdale. Wayne lost his job driving a logging truck while coping with ongoing medical problems, and his wife also had mounting medical bills. Their family and support system lives in Texas, so the couple attempted to travel...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

District seeks input for vacant elementary building

Gresham community asked to share ideas on what to do with the West Gresham Elementary Building. The Gresham-Barlow School District is seeking input from the community on future uses of the vacant West Gresham Elementary School Building. The school closed in 2020. It served the community for many years until,...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Ricki Ruiz resigns from Reynolds School Board

Ruiz cites responsibilities as a state legislator as the reason for his resignation. State Rep. Ricki Ruiz announced his resignation from the Reynolds School Board on Twitter, Thursday, Jan. 13. Ruiz won the Position 7 seat on the Reynolds School Board in 2017 and was re-elected in 2019. His resignation...
GRESHAM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Government
City
Troutdale, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Troutdale, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
Gresham Outlook

East County News: Schools go virtual with staffing shortages

Centennial, Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds districts affected; Spot bald eagles in the GorgeCOVID impacts staffing in local school districts Schools across East Multnomah County implemented swift closures late last week as staffing shortages made it impossible to maintain a safe environment for students and staff. Centennial, Gresham-Barlow and Reynolds school districts were closed Friday, Jan. 14. With schools already closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day, The Outlook was unable to update the closure status before the deadline for this print edition. For the latest information available, visit greshamoutlook.com. Last week Centennial reported that in-person classes would resume Tuesday, Jan....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

What do you want from Oregon's next governor?

Journalists team up to host listening sessions with voters interested in shaping the upcoming election. Hey, Oregon voters: What do you want to know from the folks vying to be Oregon's next governor? What questions and issues do you want them to address? What's important to you?. Several news organizations,...
OREGON STATE
Gresham Outlook

Powell Butte Elementary shifts to distance learning

Powell Butte is the only Centennial school not to return to in-person instruction As other districts open up their schools after staffing shortages forced closures last week, Powell Butte Elementary has extended the short-term distance learning through Friday, Jan. 21. This applies to Powell Butte Elementary School only as all other Centennial School District schools returned to regular schedules for in-person learning when school resumed on Tuesday, Jan. 18. {loadposition sub-article-01}
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Democrats name budget leader for Oregon House speaker

Dan Rayfield prevails over Janelle Bynum, who claims a deal with House leadership wasn't honored.Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis, co-leader of the Legislature's joint budget committee for the past three years, is the choice of majority Democrats to succeed Tina Kotek of Portland as speaker of the Oregon House. Rayfield won a secret vote Sunday of the 37 House Democrats. He defeated Rep. Janelle Bynum of Clackamas, who made a second bid for the House's top position. As is customary, no vote tally was announced. Rep. Julie Fahey of Eugene is the new majority leader. Bynum had challenged Kotek for...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#D Troutdale#Facebook Com Hudsondist49#Spanish#House#The Ways And Means#Full Ways And Means
Portland Tribune

Service nonprofits could get grants from Beaverton church group

The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation has more than $13,000 to distribute to eligible organizations. The Southminster Presbyterian Church Foundation plans to award more than $13,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations this year. To be eligible for the Southminster Foundation grants, nonprofits must serve low-income residents of Washington and/or Multnomah counties....
BEAVERTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Green housing comes to town

Energy efficient, sustainably built apartment opens in East Multnomah County In early February Green Seed Apartments will start accepting East County residents to one of the most energy efficient multi-family apartments in Oregon. The 31 unit building will use energy saving designs and methods to provide the most environmentally sustainable housing in Oregon. The ambitious idea to build these environmentally conscious apartments came from Portland businessman Bill Reed. With over 30 years of experience in design, Reed believed that sustainable housing was the way of the future. So, in 2018 Reed started Green Seed Construction. Reed, wanting his...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Multnomah County poised to remove farmland home-building process

County officials say the data needed to permit home-building on certain farmlands is no longer available.The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners appears poised to eliminate a process for allowing people to build houses on certain farmlands. State law and county code currently provide several permitting options for people hoping to build houses on land zoned for farm use, according to county planning staff. Commissioners unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance Thursday, Jan. 13, that would do away with one of those permitting options. County planning staff say the option has become difficult to administer due to a lack...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Schnitzer, SnowCap team up to feed hungry in East County

Donation of $20,000 funds 600 food boxes, feeds thousands during Gresham Station distributionA major donation and partnership between the public and private sector helped a local nonprofit food pantry pass out 600 food boxes and feed 3,000 people in one day. Jordan D. Schnitzer, president of the Schnitzer Properties (formerly Harsch Investment Properties), announced a $20,000 donation to SnowCap Community Charities on behalf of The Harold & Arlene Schnitzer CARE Foundation. That money directly funded a bonus food box distribution Thursday afternoon, Jan. 13, at Gresham Station Shopping Center, 1297 N.W. Eastman Parkway, that came at a time...
GRESHAM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Facebook
Portland Tribune

Reynolds schools close for two days

Reynolds joins Centennial, Gresham-Barlow as each close schools due to staffing shortages. All Reynolds School District schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan 18, for emergency closure. The district also closed all after-school programming, with the exception of sports practices and competitions, which will continue as normal.
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Centennial schools to close

{img:324818}A high number of staff absences has caused the Centennial School Board to close all district schools for one day, Jan. 14. All Centennial School District schools will close Friday, Jan. 14, due to staffing shortages throughout the district. In a message to families, the district anticipates a high number...
EDUCATION
Gresham Outlook

Gresham-Barlow adopts test-to-stay protocol

District also implements test-to-return program for those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school Citing low COVID-19 transmissibility in schools, the Gresham-Barlow School District has adopted a test-to-stay and test-to-return program that started Monday, Jan. 3. The program will allow unvaccinated students, with parent's permission on file, who are exposed to COVID-19 during the school day to continue to attend school. Exposed unvaccinated students will test twice at school within a seven day period following the last contact with the positive case. The first test will happen immediately after being identified as a close contact. The second test will happen...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

ODOT delays I-205 tolling decision at Clackamas County's request

State to consider putting federal funds toward project while Metro develops pricing plansODOT has temporarily postponed its decision on tolling stretches of I-205 and I-5 in the next five years and will consider a request from Clackamas County for extra time to hash out regional congestion-pricing plans before tolls are implemented. County Commissioner Paul Savas requested a delay in voting, originally scheduled for this month, on ODOT's proposal to amend the Metro region's long-term transportation plan and its required process for allocating funding to transportation projects. ODOT's delay allows the Oregon Transportation Commission time to review the county coordinating committee's...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Department of Human Services opening Gresham building

ODHS to offer child welfare services and self-sufficiency programs along 223rd Avenue. The new Oregon Department of Human Services' trauma-informed building, designed to reduce stress, will open in Gresham later this month. The three-story, 96,000-square-foot building is at 635 S.E. 223rd Avenue. The East Multnomah County building will house the...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

County art competition offers $1,000 for winners

The art competition's theme this year is how flavored tobacco impacts the communityThe Multnomah County Public Health department has opened its Youth/Young Adult Art Contest, where county youth can send in their art to win up to $1,000. The competition has two age categories, 12-18 years old and 19-25 years old. In each age category a 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and five runners-up will be selected. First place will receive $1,000, 2nd place is $300, 3rd place is $200 and the five runners-up will receive $100. The theme of the competition this year is how flavored tobacco affects the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

District warns of possible transition to online learning

Gresham-Barlow School District said staffing shortages are to blame for a potential shift to distance learning.The Gresham-Barlow School District sent a message to families warning of possible shifts to distance learning due to staff requesting leave because of illness. The district said officials are in constant conversation with principals and supervisors to determine what staffing adjustments need to be made to maintain in-person learning. However, the district also urges families to have a contingency plan for their students in case their school or class moves to distance learning. The district will attempt to notify families the night before if a classroom or school transitions to online learning. This message comes as five campuses in the Portland Public Schools district closed in-person learning, while the entire Parkrose School District closed Monday, Jan. 10, because of staffing shortages. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

What is being houseless in East County truly like?

Forum to offer better understanding of houselessness through data, stories, speakers. A forum next week will paint a picture of what it truly is like to be houseless within the community through real-life stories. "Losing Your Place to Live," is being hosted by elected leaders from Troutdale, Fairview and Wood...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
81
Followers
976
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy