Many and great are the blessings we receive from God. One of the chief of these is the wisdom that God is willing to share with us. What monumental changes have we enjoyed by applying that wisdom. We no longer have to live in tents and caves because by wisdom we have learned how to keep on improving the way we live. We don’t expect God to ship these blessings by Amazon.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO