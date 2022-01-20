Dior has opened a stunning pop up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barth

The Caribbean paradise that is St. Barths suffers no shortage of swank accommodations, from luxury resorts to sleek, contemporary villas. But one home stands alone, and quite literally at that. Tucked between a well-trafficked road and the so-called côte sauvage, a wild stretch of coast known for its hypnotic thrum of wind and waves, there sits a single house. Low-slung and discreet though it may be—with a gated driveway, privacy wall, and barely a street-facing window—the residence is known to all on the island on account of its extraordinary perch and perseverance. Whereas neighbors were hit hard by Hurricane Irma, this property emerged only scratched. As of recently, the four-bedroom retreat has fallen under the expert care of the nearby Hotel Le Toiny, through which it is now available for rent—with breakfast service and beach-club access at that.

