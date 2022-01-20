ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dior has opened a stunning pop up at the Cheval Blanc hotel in St. Barth

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho said only magicians could do magic? To know how to make an enchanting world without so much as touching a magic wand, take a look at Dior’s pop-up in St. Barths. The iconic luxury fashion house is unveiling a tiny albeit impressive world of fashion at the iconic Cheval Blanc...

luxurylaunches.com

AFP

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Mugler

The haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. The industry was still processing the loss of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November aged just 41 after a private battle with cancer. His final collection was presented during the menswear shows last week. This Sunday will see a memorial show to Pierre Cardin, who died at 98 in December 2020, just as the last fashion week in October paid tribute to Israeli designer Alber Elbaz, lost to Covid in April. Other notable deaths include those of Italy's Nino Cerruti, who passed away last week, and Japan's Kenzo Takada who died in October 2020.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurylaunches.com

Pharrell Williams and Tiffany & Co. have joined forces for a sensational collaboration featuring 25-carat diamond sunglasses

It’s raining collabs for Tiffany & Co.! After joining hands with Supreme and Beyonce, the marquee is now set to associate with Pharrell Williams for the launch of custom-made, diamond-encrusted sunglasses and a lot more! Yes, you read that right!. Made with a whopping 18k gold, the stylish, almond-shaped...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Fox Zips Up in Leather Minidress and Feet-Shaped Boots with Kanye West at Schiaparelli Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox is continuing her takeover of Paris—Paris Fashion Week, that is—at the Spring 2022 couture shows. Accompanied by new boyfriend Kanye West, her latest look was spotted in Schiaparelli’s front row this morning alongside Laverne Cox and Chiara Ferragni. While taking in surrealist designs by creative director Daniel Roseberry—whose own jeans Fox wore at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 menswear show—the “Uncut Gems” actress donned a slick black leather minidress. The long-sleeved number featured structured accents resembling a bustier and corset. It also included a long silver zipper on its front, allowing for easy wear. Fox’s look was paired with black tights,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
cititour.com

Doors NYFW Pop-up Opens in SoHo

The doors’ month-long NYFW pop-up is now open at 27 Greene Street through February 20. It showcases 45+ designers, 10+ beauty brands and 10+ up-and-coming artists. The pop-up showcases both exciting digital and AI artists as well as artists working with traditional techniques, and fashion designers that 3D print items as well as designers that support local craftsmen and employ centuries-old traditions such as crocheting, embroidery and handknitting in their collections.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Walks in Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Show to Honor Virgil Abloh

Naomi Campbell looked angelic during her latest runway turn. The supermodel closed an emotional Louis Vuitton fall ‘22 men’s show in Paris on Thursday. After posing on the red carpet, Campbell later appeared on the runway to model  Virgil Abloh’s last collection for the french luxury fashion house. For the ensemble, Campbell wore a white overcoat that doubled as a blazer on top of a white button-up featuring lapels that jutted out in the front of the outfit. She also donned slightly loose white trousers. The Louis Vuitton team accessorized her with a white baseball cap and a white tie. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Kenzo returns to Japanese roots in history-making moment

It was a fashion history-making moment in Paris for Kenzo on Sunday as it unveiled the debut for its first Japanese designer since house founder Kenzo Takada. Nigo, 51, thus becomes only the second Asian designer at the head of a European high fashion label, alongside Bally’s Filipino-American Rhuigi Villaseñor. His appointment represents a milestone as the luxury industry wrestles more broadly with questions over racism and diversity.The show venue of Galerie Vivienne underlined the historic importance of the debut collection, teasing out parallels between the Nigo and Takada. Both are Japanese, both studied at the same Tokyo fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
businesstraveller.com

Nobu to open hotel in Santorini

Nobu Hospitality has announced plans to open its first hotel in Greece, with a property set to open in spring 2022 in Santorini. Nobu Hotel and Restaurant Santorini will be located on the northeast coast of the island, featuring panoramic views of the Caldera and Aegean Sea from its clifftop location in Imerovigli.
INDUSTRY
luxurylaunches.com

This Dior x Birkenstock drop will forever change the way we look at the comfy gardening shoes!

The fashion world can make anything beautiful, whether gardening shoes like Birkenstock or ugly clogs like Crocs. The cult sandal Birkenstock has been given the definitive, subtle luxury treatment in what can dubbed the ultimate elegant makeover by Dior creative director Kim Jones. The French Maison has collaborated with Birkenstock as part of Dior’s winter 2022/2023 men’s show featuring Birkenstock’s Boston Clog and Milano Sandal in gray felt and the Tokio model decorated in a floral design as an ode to Dior’s affinity for nature. Birkenstocks are seated on the fashion table and look like the yummiest dish on the spread.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

After Decades Away, Agnona Is Back With a New Line of Relaxed, Luxurious Menswear

The all-stars of Italian luxury are an elite few, their status solidified over decades, if not more than a century, of weaving, stitching and cobbling world-class wares. Which means it’s not often that a newcomer joins their rarefied ranks. But while the name Agnona, the buzziest label among Italian fashion’s haute-est echelon, may be unfamiliar to you, its ascension has been long in the making. Originating as a mill, the brand has specialized in the most sumptuous fabrics and knitwear for over half a century. Now, with a new leader and a renewed vision, Agnona is claiming its place as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 Men’s Collection Was a Reminder of What Fashion Has Lost

For one last time, the world belonged to Virgil Abloh. On Thursday at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton presented its fall ’22 menswear runway show. It was the last full collection by the brand’s men’s artistic director, who died in late November following a battle with cancer and whose influence on fashion and art continues to reverberate. From the music — Britain’s Chineke Orchestra, seated at a long dinner table with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, playing eight songs composed by Tyler, the Creator specifically for the show — to the models dancing around and executing a series of how’d-they-do-that falls down...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
luxurylaunches.com

Chanel is celebrating 90 years of high jewelry making with its new 1932 collection.

Chanel is a brand synonymous with world-class craftsmanship. The journey began more than a century ago, and this year marks the 90th anniversary of Bijoux de Diamands. Designed by Coco Chanel, the dazzling collection from 1932 is widely recognized as the world’s first high jewelry collection. The fashion house is commemorating this occasion by unveiling 1932, a line of jewels that pays tribute to her groundbreaking creations. Bijoux de Diamants originally consisted of about 50 pieces. The inspiration for this ethereal collection was the Parisian night sky dotted with shining stars, a serene moon, and cosmic entities. The collection was designed using motley of white and yellow diamonds set in platinum and yellow gold.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Architectural Digest

On the Island of St. Barths, This Stunning Oceanfront Villa Stands Alone

The Caribbean paradise that is St. Barths suffers no shortage of swank accommodations, from luxury resorts to sleek, contemporary villas. But one home stands alone, and quite literally at that. Tucked between a well-trafficked road and the so-called côte sauvage, a wild stretch of coast known for its hypnotic thrum of wind and waves, there sits a single house. Low-slung and discreet though it may be—with a gated driveway, privacy wall, and barely a street-facing window—the residence is known to all on the island on account of its extraordinary perch and perseverance. Whereas neighbors were hit hard by Hurricane Irma, this property emerged only scratched. As of recently, the four-bedroom retreat has fallen under the expert care of the nearby Hotel Le Toiny, through which it is now available for rent—with breakfast service and beach-club access at that.
LIFESTYLE
nashvilleguru.com

The Alice Pop-Up at the Fairlane Hotel

The Alice Pop-Up at the Fairlane Hotel is open daily from Thursday, January 20, 2022, through Sunday, March 27, 2022. This festive pop-up inspired by Alice in Wonderland features fun decor, creative drinks, and tasty bites. Times will vary based upon the day. Reservations are strongly encouraged. Guests must be 21 or over to enter.
LIFESTYLE
Interior Design

Peter Marino Architect Transforms the Cheval Blanc Paris

In the late 1920s, architect Henri Sauvage oversaw completion of a large art deco building for Parisian department store Samaritaine. A century later, the building was reimagined for LVMH, including a portion transformed into the luxury hotel Cheval Blanc Paris by Interior Design Hall of Fame member Peter Marino. The 172,000-square-foot property, which encompasses 72 rooms and suites, is respectful of the structure’s history and site but maintains a modern edge in an ever-changing city. “We transformed it without disregarding the existing heritage,” Marino explains. “The work of French artists and artisans was integrated into every aspect.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Hypebae

Spice Up Your Rotation With These Reimagined Walk'n'Dior Sneakers

The Dior women’s 2022 Cruise collection is filled with surprises, with the reworked Walk’n’Dior sneakers being one of them. The high-tops feature the Dior Étoile motif on the vamps and heels, which is an ode to Monsieur Dior’s signature lucky star patterns. Elsewhere, the leather uppers are available in three colorways such as tone-on-tone white, white and gold, and white and blue. Christian Dior branding can be found towards the shoe’s rear, with the moniker placed across translucent duotone plastic. The pair is rounded out by off-white midsoles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dior Rolls Out Technogym Pop-up Concept

Click here to read the full article. Dior is doing its part to help people get in shape in the new year. The French luxury brand is in the process of rolling out a series of pop-up shops to introduce Dior Vibe, the Maria Grazia Chiuri-designed line that was unveiled in Greece during the house’s cruise 2022 fashion extravaganza at Panathenaic Stadium in June.More from WWDAll the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show to Alber ElbazFront Row at Dior RTW Spring 2022Dior RTW Spring 2022 The marble stadium, which has been hosting sporting events for centuries, was a fitting location to showcase...
BUSINESS

