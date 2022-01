Dave Ryding reckons all those skipped après-ski drinking sessions helped him strike World Cup gold aged 35. The Rocket first strapped on skis aged six but is ageing like a fine alpine wine, winning all four of Great Britain's top-level medals since turning 30. The single biggest building block for that longevity has been a sheltered lifestyle and Ryding credits that for his stunning slalom success at Kitzbuhel.“In my twenties, I didn’t go out partying," said Ryding."I’ve always done my training and I think that does pay off in later life. I’m doing better numbers in the gym and running...

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO