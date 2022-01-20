ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Of The Valley Hospital Workers Stage Picket Over Pandemic Staffing, Pay Issues

By Andrea Nakano
NAPA (KPIX 5) – Workers at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center were out picketing Wednesday, claiming Napa County’s largest hospital is severely understaffed and that they’re underpaid.

But that’s not all. The informational picket was organized in hopes of letting the community know what it’s like inside this hospital.

Support staff at Queen of the Valley told KPIX 5 that negotiations with their employer have gone nowhere.

“We’re tired, all of us are tired,” said employee Tammy Wiggin.

Like many other healthcare facilities during the pandemic, Queen of the Valley is dealing with staffing shortages.

Workers hold an informational picket held outside Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa on January 19, 2022. (CBS)

To ease the stress on California hospitals, Gov. Gavin Newsom recently allowed medical facilities to bring back their asymptomatic COVID-19 positive employees to the workplace .

Wiggins though alleges, “They had a positive lab person come in and work. And then everybody in the lab had to test. Another lady tested positive. They told her you don’t have symptoms you can come to work. Now her whole family is infected and she’s still working. She’s taking blood from cancer patients.”

While COVID-19 has led to staffing shortages, workers protesting said operator Providence Health & Services has a history of understaffing the hospital.

Karen McNair, a nurse, told KPIX 5, “They don’t really care about staffing, they don’t care about taking care of our families when they’re sick. They don’t even care about our patients because they’re not staffing us up so that we can take care of them properly.”

Providence said it is taking a multi-pronged approach to resolve staffing issues. In a statement to KPIX 5, they said in part, “At Providence, we want the same thing as our caregivers represented by unions: competitive pay that supports caregivers and their families and allows us to attract and retain the best talent.”

The operator said it is working with national staffing companies and offering signing bonuses to job candidates but employees say the salary is the main issues.

“We’ve had people come in here, MRI people turning down jobs because why would they work here when they can work at Kaiser and make $50 an hour more,” Wiggin explained.

Negotiations are expected to resume on Thursday.

Editor’s Note: Full Statement By Providence Health & Services.

We believe this picket held by the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW)—a union representing service and technical workers—is in response to staffing challenges related to the pandemic, as well as wage negotiations.

It is important to know that informational pickets are not strikes, but they are a way for unions to inform and develop public support for their position. We respect the rights of our caregivers to be part of a union and to engage in this action.

Here are the important points:

• Staffing Challenges:  As is the case at hospitals across the nation, staffing is, and has been, a challenge throughout the pandemic. We remain focused on retaining our current workforce as well as recruiting new caregivers for open positions. We are taking a multi-pronged approach to bolster our workforce and recruit caregivers, including:

• Working with national staffing companies and state government agencies to meet our needs. We are competing against other hospitals in the country and state for these finite resources.

• Accelerating recruitment to rapidly fill job openings and offering highly competitive sign-on bonuses to job candidates for hard-to-fill positions to reinforce the frontlines as quickly as possible, which will help alleviate the stress and burnout many caregivers are experiencing.

• Engaging Providence’s current workforce in the recruitment process; nearly every open role is now eligible for a generous referral bonus.

• Giving recognition bonuses to all caregivers throughout Providence in the fall and winter of 2021 in gratitude for their continued service and dedication.

Negotiations related to wages:

• We are committed to negotiating fair and market-competitive pay for all of our caregivers and we have a consistent compensation practice: pay rates are established based on comprehensive market information and are competitive when compared to those offered by other area employers for comparable jobs. We are currently meeting with the Union to discuss and bargain in good faith.

• At Providence, we want the same thing as our caregivers represented by unions: competitive pay that supports caregivers and their families and allows us to attract and retain the best talent.

We recognize the additional challenges our staff is facing during this latest COVID-19 surge. We deeply appreciate every one of caregivers and we thank them for continuing to pour their hearts into our mission of caring for our neighbors and all those in need.

The informational picketing will have no effect on the high-quality care we provide to our patients. We are maintaining our hospital services, so we do not compromise our ability to care for the patients who are counting on us.

San Jose Sharks Team Up With Stanford Blood Center to Lure New Donors

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The Red Cross says the nation’s blood shortage has reached a critical level and they warn blood rationing could occur. On Saturday, the Stanford Blood Center and the San Jose Sharks teamed up to offer an incentive to encourage fans to give the gift of life. They’ve been holding an annual blood drive at the SAP Center for more than 15 years but Saturday’s event came at a time of unprecedented need. “We should see 250 to 235 donors today. The average blood drive is probably closer to 30 so this is a big one,” said Elisa Manzanares,...
Families Anxiously Await COVID Vaccinations For Toddlers

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As Joseph Sanchez watched his 15-months-old son go down a slide at a Willow Glenn neighborhood playground, he tries not to think of the constant danger the youngster faces from the coronavirus. Children under the age of 5-years-old make up about 6% of the population in the United States, about 20 million people, and are the last group not eligible for a COVID vaccination. Now, top health experts say approval for vaccines for kids age 6 months to 4 years could be coming as soon as next month. “It’s been kind of a juggle but...
COVID: Unions Push Back On State Guidelines Allowing Health Care Workers With Coronavirus To Return To Work

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) — New guidelines allowing health care workers across the state who test positive for coronavirus to come back to work under certain conditions are getting pushback from unions, as public health officials try to weigh what’s best for patients and staff during the Omicron surge. Hospital officials in the Bay Area haven’t had to ask infected health care workers who are asymptomatic to return immediately, but new state guidelines would allow that to happen if needed. Even with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, health officials say about 5% of the population in Marin...
COVID-19 Outbreak Infects Dozens Of Staff, Inmates At Mendocino County Jail

UKIAH (CBS SF) – Authorities in Mendocino County said more than five dozen inmates at the county jail, along with some staff members, have been infected in a COVID-19 outbreak. “Despite our best efforts, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the jail,” the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, there were 62 cases among inmates over the past two weeks. Several inmates have recovered while in custody, while others were released by the courts and returned home to finish isolation. Deputies said as of Friday, there are 45 cases of COVID-19 in the jail...
Santa Clara County Officials Unveil Plan To Hand Out Free COVID At-Home Antigen Tests; Here’s How To Sign Up

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County officials unveiled a plan Friday to provide a limited number of free at-home antigen tests to local residents amid the surging demand for COVID testing. Those who live, work or attend school in the county may sign up through www.sccfreetest.org to obtain four at-home tests. Those who are able to secure an appointment may choose from one of the four distribution locations for pick up at a chosen time with the first slots available this Saturday. Sign-ups on the county website began early Friday with a limit of one appointment per person. Each individual...
CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced her emergency declaration for the city’s Tenderloin District, she talked about more police enforcement. She also acknowledged that a lot of people would need a place to get help. That site, The Tenderloin Linkage Center, is now open. “I guess just walking by, I noticed there was something going on,” said resident Russell Mathison. “My girlfriend found out about it and told me. I thought it was awesome. It was really unexpected, too. I didn’t know.” Like most of the center’s first patrons, Mathison and his friends just stumbled upon...
Stanford COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Mandate Faces Pushback As Deadline Looms

STANFORD (KPIX 5) – Some students at Stanford University are pushing back on a COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate as the school sets a January 31 deadline to receive the shot. University officials said 95% of all Stanford students, faculty and personnel have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But at the end of the month, Stanford will require everyone to be boosted as well. The school delayed a return to in-person classes after the winter break because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. First year PhD student Monte Fischer is back and is looking for the university to reverse its position...
Marin Brewing Company Shutting Down After 3 Decades Due To Pandemic Struggles

LARKSPUR (KPIX 5) – The Marin Brewing Company has been an institution in the North Bay for almost 33 years. This week, the owner announced the restaurant and brewery would be forced to close at the end of the month. “We love you all. We’re going to miss you, and we’re going to miss what this place was, a real community hub,” brewery owner Brendan Moylan told KPIX 5. Moylan says the impact of the pandemic was just too much for the business to bear.  The brewery is behind on rent because of lost income due to COVID restrictions. The owner also said...
Oakland Students Plan Boycott Over Omicron Safety Concerns

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Hundreds of students in the Oakland Unified School District were ready to boycott classes on Tuesday. Organizers say their demands to safely return students to school amid the Omicron surge haven’t been met. There has been progress. Boycott organizers say the district has stepped up to provide KN95 masks and outdoor dining spaces. They contend it now comes down to providing weekly testing. “I’m going to stay out in support of the student strike,” vowed Alexander Ibarra from Coliseum College Prep Academy. The 7th grader is one of many students expected to stay home as the Oakland Unified School District...
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Unified Faces Latest Protests Over Omicron Safety Concerns

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified saw another day of protest Monday as a number of students and teachers skipped school to call for improved COVID safety measures. The day was disrupted for at least one Oakland school Tuesday where there couldn’t be any instruction because either there weren’t enough students or teachers in class. Chopper 5 was overhead during an Oakland car caravan Tuesday morning that was part of the protest. KPIX spoke with a student who had planned to participate in the protest and one of her parents. “I just feel frustrated, because a lot of the kids are coming...
UPDATE: Marin Water Board Lifts Some Water Restrictions, Penalties Following Early Season Storms

MARIN COUNTY (BCN / KPIX 5) – The Marin Water Board of Directors has removed some customer water-use limits and associated penalties, citing “significant winter rainfall” that has replenished local reservoirs. The restriction repeal affects single-family and dedicated irrigation meter customers in Marin County only. Plentiful rainfall in October and December of 2021 accumulated over 74,000 acre-feet by this month, or 95 percent of total storage capacity, according to Marin Water. The board had previously imposed water-saving restrictions on Dec. 1 after reservoirs had reached historic low levels beginning in the summer. Had the restrictions remained in effect, customers who exceeded established limits...
Hayward Students Return to Class After Week of Remote Learning Due to COVID

HAYWARD (KPIX) — After a week of remote learning due to COVID concerns, the Hayward Unified School District resumed in-person instruction on Tuesday. “We just didn’t feel like we had sufficient staff to maintain a safe learning environment in our schools last week,” said district spokesperson Dionicia Ramos. “We did not transition to virtual learning because of student exposure – we still feel the risk of transmission in school is actually fairly low. It was really the issue of staffing shortages and testing shortages.” Ramos explained on the Friday before last week, they had 81 uncovered classrooms with 365 staff members out....
Locals Gather Supplies to Send to Tonga After Massive Eruption

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One Bay Area shipping company is accepting donations to send to the South Pacific island of Tonga after a massive underwater volcano erupted over the weekend. SF Enterprises and Logistics in Oakland specializes in shipping to Tonga, and now efforts are ramping up to get supplies to the Pacific nation. “With all of us here, get our hands together, we can do a lot,” said Sesilia Langi Pahulu, the operations manager at the company. Langi Pahulu said they’ll take water, masks, medical supplies, first-aid kits and nonperishable foods. The ship with supplies leaves Friday, and their deadline for people to...
