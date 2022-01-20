ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larkspur, CA

Marin Brewing Company Shutting Down After 3 Decades Due To Pandemic Struggles

By Katie Nielsen
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

LARKSPUR (KPIX 5) – The Marin Brewing Company has been an institution in the North Bay for almost 33 years. This week, the owner announced the restaurant and brewery would be forced to close at the end of the month.

“We love you all. We’re going to miss you, and we’re going to miss what this place was, a real community hub,” brewery owner Brendan Moylan told KPIX 5.

Moylan says the impact of the pandemic was just too much for the business to bear.  The brewery is behind on rent because of lost income due to COVID restrictions.

The owner also said there’s more competition among breweries. When he first opened, there were only 25 microbreweries in California, but now there are more than 1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45K1li_0dqf3SUT00

Marin Brewing Company in Larkspur. (CBS)

According to Moylan, the final straw was when he wasn’t able to get any help from the almost $30-billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“Some of the hardest parts about closing is just knowing that you’re going to have to tell 50 people that they’re not going to have a job anymore,” said Moylan.

Elizabeth Doyle, a former brewery employee, said her roommate is one of the servers who will be losing her job at the end of the month.

“I might have to stop by a couple more times before they actually close because we’ve done like this exact thing so many times that to not be able to do it anymore is going to be really weird,” she said.

Doyle said it will be difficult for both of them to say goodbye to a place that holds so many fond memories.

Todd Ray is one of the regulars who hangs out with a group of guys at the end of the bar on most Thursday and Friday nights. He says he still remembers bringing his son to the brewery when his son was still a toddler.

“Probably been coming here since early ’90s, late ’80s when it first opened,” said Ray.

The last day of business for Marin Brewing Company is on January 31. Moylan’s other business, Moylan Brewery and Restaurant in Novato, will stay open.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

The Marin Brew Pub was originated by John Tozzi and his father, Jim (who also owned "The Good Earth" restaurant in Larkspur Landing at the same time. John died in the restaurant and it was later bought by Moyland. I don't know exactly when it originally opened but it was sometime in the 1970s, I believe.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Hazardous Sneaker Waves Threaten San Francisco Beachcombers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The National Weather Service issued a hazard warning Sunday for Bay Area beaches. They said to be on the alert for possible sneaker waves and rip currents that can pull unsuspecting beachgoers off the sand and out to sea. The surf pounding the shore at Land’s End in San Francisco Sunday afternoon attracted people who wanted to get close to the power of nature. As we watched, one man who crawled out onto the rocks was completely inundated by a wave and was nearly washed out to sea. He was lucky, especially in light of the National...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sierra at Tahoe Continues Caldor Fire Repairs With Arrival of Chair-Lift Cable

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS SF) — Officials at Sierra at Tahoe said it’s a step closer to reopening after the ski resort burned in the Caldor Fire. Earlier this week the mountain resort finally received a new cable for its main chair lift that was shipped in from Switzerland. Crews spent the week spooling the 10,000-foot cable onto the lift. But there is a lot more work to be done. The resort hasn’t been able to begin the process of removing burned trees. That’s because El Dorado County is still waiting on federal funding to come in. Officials had previously announced that trails and area accessed by West Bowl Express would be inaccessible this winter. In addition, many of the in-bound tree skiing areas such as Jack’s and Avalanche Bowl have remained closed for the season.
TWIN BRIDGES, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa Valley Looks to Restaurant Week to Help Jump-Start Economic Comeback

NAPA (KPIX) — Restaurant week kicked off in Napa Valley Friday night. It is a shot in the arm for those trying to stay in business but, for others, the pandemic has forced them to call it quits. “It’s … been extremely difficult to hang on and stay alive through all of this,” said Visit Napa Valley CEO Linsey Gallagher. Napa’s Ca’ Momi announced its closure on Facebook. The owners wrote that they gave it their best for as long as they could but it was the pandemic that finally forced them to close their doors. “We were open and then we were...
NAPA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Years On, Employment Still Below Pre-Pandemic Peak

NOVATO (KPIX) — Small businesses navigating the challenges of the pandemic say hiring workers is the latest hurdle they face almost two years since COVID-19 changed the economy. “We keep thinking we’re made in the shade now, we’re good, and then something else will flare up,” said Brandon Henslee, store manager at the Novato location of Five Little Monkeys Toys & Gifts. “Sometimes it’s like any warm body will do. We’re not in that situation yet so I’m kind of being picky.” This store chain has two locations in the North Bay. It is not the only business hiring on Grant Ave...
NOVATO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Restaurants
Marin County, CA
Food & Drinks
Marin County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Larkspur, CA
Marin County, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Larkspur, CA
Health
County
Marin County, CA
Marin County, CA
Health
City
Novato, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Distributes Free COVID-19 Antigen Tests in South Bay

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Santa Clara County handed out free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests on Saturday at multiple locations for people who live in and work in the community and signed up for appointment to receive up to four tests. “Right now with the kids back in school, we’re getting a lot of close-contact notices and it’s really difficult even with what the school’s offering to make it during the day,” said Heather Ackard, as she sat in her car at a test pick-up site in Martial Cottle Park. “I’ve been looking on Walgreen’s almost every day and trying to look...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Firefighters Rescue Dog From Cliff at Fort Funston

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Fire Department firefighters rappelled down a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog named Duke. The tan and black mixed breed dog fell part way down the steep cliff around 2:45 p.m., the department said, and was stuck clinging to a depression in the rocks. A rescuer was lowered down the cliff to secure the dog in a harness and take it down to the beach safely. The ordeal was documented in photos and a video on the department’s Twitter feed. UPDATE: THE “DUKE” A MIXED BREED DOGGY HAS BEEN RESCUED BY #YOURSFFD AND WILL BE OKAY @GGNRANPSAlerts https://t.co/AXyg0zmV7I pic.twitter.com/8yXuI5bw7W — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 22, 2022 Duke was safely reunited with his owner. The U.S. Park Police also assisted with the rescue Saturday afternoon. USPP officer assists SFFD with yesterday’s dog rescue at Fort Funston! Dog and owner safely reunited. @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ZkqhBfbfSd — USPP SFFO (@USPP_SFFO) January 23, 2022 © Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burlingame to Begin Charging Businesses That Keep Parklets

BURLINGAME (KPIX) — The city of Burlingame is moving forward with a plan to put a fee structure in place for businesses that want to continue operating parklets. Starting April 1, businesses that choose to keep parklets will be responsible to pay the city a $1,500 annual rent fee along with a $250 monthly cleaning fee. In total, it would cost a business around $4,500 to have a parklet. “We set up the parklets as an emergency measure to allow businesses some relief during the pandemic,” said Mayor Ricardo Ortiz. “That was an emergency measure. Now, we’re coming up for a more...
BURLINGAME, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Wind-Whipped Wildfire Near Big Sur Forces Evacuations; ‘Some Pretty Surreal Fire Behavior’

CARMEL (CBS SF) — Winds topping 65 mph roared through Northern California early Saturday fueling a wildfire racing through the hills in the Palo Colorado Canyon near Big Sur, forcing evacuations and a blaze near Geysers Peak in Sonoma County. Cal Fire said as of Saturday evening, the fire had burned 1,050 acres, down from the original estimate due to better mapping. They said containment had grown to 20%. UPDATE: Air Attack, Calming Winds Aid Firefighters Battling Wildfire Near Big Sur; Containment Grows To 25 Percent “The fire lined up with the wind and the terrain and that gave the fire a lot...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Food Drink#Kpix#The Marin Brewing Company#Covid#Moylan Brewery
CBS San Francisco

Thick Fog Bank Blankets San Francisco, North Bay Valleys

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fog billowed through San Francisco neighborhoods early Thursday, triggering an advisory from the National Weather Service and creating hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute. There was a crash in the westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 6 a.m. and another collision that blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the city. The weather service advisory would remain in place until 10 a.m. for San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Oakland and other communities along the San Francisco Bay shoreline. But there were clear skies in San Jose and also stretching from Concord...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Opens Help Center For Tenderloin District Residents In Need

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced her emergency declaration for the city’s Tenderloin District, she talked about more police enforcement. She also acknowledged that a lot of people would need a place to get help. That site, The Tenderloin Linkage Center, is now open. “I guess just walking by, I noticed there was something going on,” said resident Russell Mathison. “My girlfriend found out about it and told me. I thought it was awesome. It was really unexpected, too. I didn’t know.” Like most of the center’s first patrons, Mathison and his friends just stumbled upon...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire Burns At Residential Building in San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burned at a residential building in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday afternoon before firefighters quickly put it under control. The San Francisco Fire Department said in a Twitter post the one-alarm fire was burning at 3663 17th St. between Church and Dolores streets. The building is a three-story flat with two units. At 3:25 p.m. the fire department tweeted that the fire had been contained at 2:53 p.m. and under control by 3:04 p.m. No one was displaced by the fire and there were no injuries, the fire department said. People to urged to avoid the area.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Experts Say Distinction In Hospitalization Numbers Important As California Case Rates Dip

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – New numbers from California state health officials Wednesday show COVID-19 cases are going down slightly. Despite there being 98,000 new cases, test positivity has dropped to just under 21%. Some leading health experts believe the latest headlines about the record number of hospitalizations can be misleading, saying the distinction between patients hospitalized for COVID-19, versus with COVID, is more critical during the omicron surge. “A lot more patients come in with something that isn’t Omicron, but they test positive.  You come in with a broken leg, and oh my gosh you happen to have Omicron,” said Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS San Francisco

Another Planet Entertainment Announces Partnership with Castro Theatre Owners

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment on Wednesday announced it is partnering with the owners of San Francisco’s Castro Theatre to refurbish the landmark building and present live events at the venue. The concert promoter said it would team with Bay Properties, Inc., owners of the Castro Theatre since the historic structure was first erected 100 years ago, on both the rehabilitation of the building and programming of events held there. In a press release posted on the Another Planet Entertainment website, the concert promoter said it plans to implement “significant improvements to the sound, lighting,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Search Underway For Aggressive Mountain Lion In Belmont Neighborhood

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police and game wardens searched a Belmont neighborhood early Wednesday for an aggressive mountain that has killed another mountain lion in the area. Belmont police said the mountain lion had seen in the 2500 block of Hastings around 2:00 a.m. just east of the Upper Creek and just west of Carlmont High School. Local residents were urged to use extreme caution. Over the last several months, mountain lion sightings have been on the rise across the Bay Area. On Jan. 11th, a Daly City woman face-to-face with a cougar in her backyard. Laurie Golub said her dogs were barking...
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Locals Gather Supplies to Send to Tonga After Massive Eruption

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One Bay Area shipping company is accepting donations to send to the South Pacific island of Tonga after a massive underwater volcano erupted over the weekend. SF Enterprises and Logistics in Oakland specializes in shipping to Tonga, and now efforts are ramping up to get supplies to the Pacific nation. “With all of us here, get our hands together, we can do a lot,” said Sesilia Langi Pahulu, the operations manager at the company. Langi Pahulu said they’ll take water, masks, medical supplies, first-aid kits and nonperishable foods. The ship with supplies leaves Friday, and their deadline for people to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Lower Levels Of Viral RNA In Wastewater May Signal Turning Point In Surge

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — As the Omicron rages on, Bay Area health experts believe we could be at a turning point in this latest surge of the pandemic, based on a decline in the virus’ RNA detected in Santa Clara County’s wastewater. “It’s not infrequent that roughly after about 10 days when you see the drop in the wastewater you see the cases start to drop,” said UC Berkeley professor and infectious disease expert John Swartzberg. According to a report of Santa Clara County’s wastewater, a decline in COVID-19’s RNA was seen on Jan. 8, and continued to drop for several...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy