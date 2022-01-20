ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the Editor: Jan. 20, 2022

By The Times
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
The Times hears from readers about Nick Kristof's eligibility to run and missionary Austin Smucker's ordeal in Haiti.

On Kristof's eligibility, the proof is out there

If Nick Kristof considers himself an Oregon resident, can we see his income tax returns for the last couple of years?

Did he file Form 40, in which case all of his income would be taxed in Oregon as is required of all Oregon residents? Or, did he file a Form 40N, in which case he did not claim to be a resident and only paid Oregon taxes on his Oregon income?

A simple question, with a simple answer that does not require a detailed parsing of Oregon election law or case law precedents, or interpretations of all the heartwarming stories about his 4-H membership and family vacations in Oregon.

Edward Reckford, Portland

Feature about missionaries was uplifting

In the midst of all the disheartening news, it was such an encouragement to read Pat Kruis' article "Held captive in Haiti" about Oregonian Austin Smucker's ordeal and faith.

Read our Jan. 4, 2022, story on an Oregon missionary in Haiti.

Thank you so much for publishing this account of the capture and miraculous escape of the missionaries. Their faith in God is an inspiration to many.

Charles Felton, Laurel

Voters should have option to vote for Nick Kristof

When I saw the story about Nick Kristof running for governor, I was thrilled and relieved. I immediately began my support of him and offered to volunteer to get him elected.

Oregonians need a bold leader who will bring people together and get things done. I believe Nick Kristof is that person.

The current secretary of state barred Kristof from running because he resides in two states. She interpreted his dual residence as proof that Kristof is not a resident of Oregon and so does not qualify for the ballot. I read a news story about former Supreme Court Justice Bill Riggs' opinion that Nick qualifies, and the opinions of three former secretaries of state who agree that election officials usually err on the side of inclusion when it comes to determining eligibility to vote or run for office.

Kristof is eager and ready to lead his home state of Oregon to a new frontier, where all of us can feel represented by our governor. I urge the Oregon Supreme Court to put Nick Kristof on the ballot.

Jean K. Shirkoff, Southwest Portland

The Times

SoS: Nick Kristof does not qualify to run for governor

The Yamhill native and former New York Times columnist criticized the decision and said he will appeal.The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, Jan. 6, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election. Although he grew up in Yamhill and has repeatedly said he considers it to be his home, Kristof has spent most of his adult life as a resident of New York, where he voted in the 2020 election. In August, his attorneys at Perkins and Coie released a legal memorandum,...
The Times

Kotek to step down early as Oregon House speaker

Democratic candidate for governor sets Jan. 21 for departure as leader and member; succession is unclear.Tina Kotek has announced she will yield the speakership of the Oregon House after a record nine years, as well as the House seat she has held since 2007, before her term officially ends. The Democrat from Portland said on Thursday, Jan. 6, that her final day in office will be Friday, Jan. 21. She already has filed for the Democratic nomination for governor in the May 17 primary. Democratic incumbent Kate Brown is barred by term limits from running again, and more than...
The Times

Peter Courtney will leave Legislature after record 38 years

The Salem Democrat championed mental health and the institution itself; he has led the Senate for a record 20 years. Senate President Peter Courtney, the longest serving member of the Oregon Legislature, has told colleagues he will retire when his current term ends this year. His sent a text to the 16 other Democratic senators on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 5, which reads: "I am not going to be running again for the Legislature. I will serve out the remainder of my term. It has been an honor and a privilege to have been allowed to serve locally on the Salem...
The Times

2021 boating deaths remain above pre-pandemic levels in Oregon

From 2010 to 2019, an average of 14.1 people died yearly in boating accidents.Boating deaths in Oregon remained above pre-pandemic averages in 2021, with 19 following a record 26 in 2020. From 2010 to 2019, an average of 14.1 people died in boating accidents in Oregon per year. "More people are out recreating on the water. We saw a lot of initial use, first-time boaters with lockdown," Oregon State Marine Board boating safety program manager Randy Henry said. "What we saw in 2020, and to a lesser degree this year, was people were social distancing and trying to figure out...
The Times

Purchase of Tigard restaurant proves eye-opening for councilor

John Goodhouse says he's struggled to find workers to hire at Main Street's Beach Hut Deli during the pandemic.Tigard City Council member John Goodhouse said the ins and outs of taking over a business during COVID-19 have proved to be an eye-opening experience. So, too, has been finding the workers needed to staff his Main Street Tigard restaurant. Last summer, Goodhouse purchased the Beach Hut Deli franchise from former owner Chris Haedinger. Goodhouse said both his son Austin and daughter Meeka were working there when Haedinger asked if he wanted to buy the deli, something that "took a while...
The Times

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
The Times

Mental health expert to aid officers in four cities

A clinician and an officer will respond to mental health/behavioral calls in Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood, King City.Police departments in four Eastern Washington County cities now have an additional item in their respective tool chests when it comes to dealing with those suffering from mental health or behavioral issues. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Tigard Police Department announced a partnership between LifeWorks NW and police officers from Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and King City. That partnership includes having a delegated mental health clinician who will ride with officers from those cities, helping them with individuals who might some extra help...
The Times

Local Democrats name Oregon Senate District 16 nominees

Party leaders chose to nominate three political newcomers to succeed Betsy Johnson in the Oregon Senate.Democratic Party leaders in Senate District 16 have submitted a trio of candidates for appointment. A Columbia County spokesperson announced Tuesday, Jan. 4, that Columbia County commissioners — along with commissioners in the five other counties of which SD 16 includes parts — will be choosing between Rachel Armitage, Melissa Busch and Nadia Gardner to become the district's new state senator. All three candidates are political newcomers. Armitage is a former legislative aide who now works at Reed College in Portland. She also chairs the...
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
50
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
