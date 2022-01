In an astonishing turn of events, two lucky miners from the Solo CK mining pool have defied all odds and added a new block on the Bitcoin blockchain in the same week. On Monday, a tiny miner successfully solved a block with a modest hash rate capacity of 126 terahashes per second (TH/s). Bitcoin (BTC) mining expert and member of the Bitcoin Mining Council Hass McCook told Cointelegraph at the time that the odds of this happening were 1 in 1,400,000.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO