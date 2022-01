Apart from Mastercard, a lot of its competitors like Visa and American Express are too entering into multiple partnerships with crypto firms. The burgeoning NFT popularity over the last year has made sure mainstream payment giants and intermediaries are in the pursuit of bettering their consumer’s experience. Amidst a wave of several crypto partnerships, the announcement made by Mastercard and Coinbase is just another feather in the cap for the crypto economy. This deal will ensure you can buy NFTs with fiat currency through your credit or debit card. NFTs are unique digital assets that can be traded on the blockchain and where their ownership is tracked.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO