What does it mean to be a community?

Is it just a place where people live near each other or where they live together?

Recently, someone asked me in which community I lived, to which I responded Newberg. The response from this person was "Newberg has been in the news a lot but for all the wrong reasons." He was referring to divisiveness involving the school board in this town and concerns about racism in the community. Both issues have been in the news media over the past couple of years.

This encounter made me think about the nature of community. What is community? What are the qualities of a vibrant community? If our regional neighbors are seeing Newberg as a town rife with disunity and a hot spot of racism, what, in fact, is the true nature of our community?

I suspect the answer to these questions is complex, but I wish to offer insights.

Like most things that lie on a spectrum, the concept of community is no different. On one end of the spectrum is the dictionary definition of community being "a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common." That definition is quite nondescript. A group of people can be called a community simply by living near one another or within a defined boundary such as Newberg. A community can be defined by political beliefs, ethnicity, color, religion or nationality.

I grew up in Nova Scotia in eastern Canada and there was a community of African Canadians outside of Halifax known as Africville. This community was identified by race by those outside the community. There are religious communities such as the Hasidic Jewish community of New York City. There are neighborhoods in large cities unique to certain ethnic groups or nationalities. One common example is "Chinatown," seen in large cities throughout North America.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, however, lies a definition of community that is richer and offers a nobler vision of what community could and should be. This definition is inclusive of all no matter their nationality, political beliefs, color, religion, gender or ethnicity -- where all citizens of the community are valued and respected. In such a community, instead of the bluster and outburst of intolerant or reactionary voices, the calm and reasoned voices of all citizens are given weight and their contributions to the community valued.

In such a community there is no "othering" where we recede each into our "moral tribes" casting blame on the others as being responsible for all that is bad in our community. Such a community reflects a culture of learning embracing a diversity of perspectives through which we all are enriched.

There is a deeper quality so often missing when one looks closely at a community. What is often missing is the sense of unity in community. Unity denotes closer connections than living close to others. It implies more than simply being of the same color, religion, ethnic group, political party or nationality (as comforting as that often can be for so many). It implies learning how to work together across such lines to build vibrant, outward-looking communities that are inclusive rather than isolated silos of people who do not engage with one another.

It implies building a community of citizens who are concerned about the material and spiritual wellbeing of their neighbors. It implies creating a safe space where all citizens can contribute to the vital discourses prevalent in the community.

Finally, I am convinced that the more we all manifest qualities of cooperation, mutual assistance toward one another, tolerance and understanding, forbearance, humility in our dealings with each other and mutual respect, the more the community of Newberg will reflect this nobler definition of community and we will see advancement in progress and prosperity in our community.

Jim Ferguson is a Newberg resident.