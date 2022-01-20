ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

What does it mean to be a community?

By Pamplin Media Group
The Newberg Graphic
The Newberg Graphic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faQBy_0dqf2AoQ00 Is it just a place where people live near each other or where they live together?

Recently, someone asked me in which community I lived, to which I responded Newberg. The response from this person was "Newberg has been in the news a lot but for all the wrong reasons." He was referring to divisiveness involving the school board in this town and concerns about racism in the community. Both issues have been in the news media over the past couple of years.

This encounter made me think about the nature of community. What is community? What are the qualities of a vibrant community? If our regional neighbors are seeing Newberg as a town rife with disunity and a hot spot of racism, what, in fact, is the true nature of our community?

I suspect the answer to these questions is complex, but I wish to offer insights.

Like most things that lie on a spectrum, the concept of community is no different. On one end of the spectrum is the dictionary definition of community being "a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common." That definition is quite nondescript. A group of people can be called a community simply by living near one another or within a defined boundary such as Newberg. A community can be defined by political beliefs, ethnicity, color, religion or nationality.

I grew up in Nova Scotia in eastern Canada and there was a community of African Canadians outside of Halifax known as Africville. This community was identified by race by those outside the community. There are religious communities such as the Hasidic Jewish community of New York City. There are neighborhoods in large cities unique to certain ethnic groups or nationalities. One common example is "Chinatown," seen in large cities throughout North America.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, however, lies a definition of community that is richer and offers a nobler vision of what community could and should be. This definition is inclusive of all no matter their nationality, political beliefs, color, religion, gender or ethnicity -- where all citizens of the community are valued and respected. In such a community, instead of the bluster and outburst of intolerant or reactionary voices, the calm and reasoned voices of all citizens are given weight and their contributions to the community valued.

In such a community there is no "othering" where we recede each into our "moral tribes" casting blame on the others as being responsible for all that is bad in our community. Such a community reflects a culture of learning embracing a diversity of perspectives through which we all are enriched.

There is a deeper quality so often missing when one looks closely at a community. What is often missing is the sense of unity in community. Unity denotes closer connections than living close to others. It implies more than simply being of the same color, religion, ethnic group, political party or nationality (as comforting as that often can be for so many). It implies learning how to work together across such lines to build vibrant, outward-looking communities that are inclusive rather than isolated silos of people who do not engage with one another.

It implies building a community of citizens who are concerned about the material and spiritual wellbeing of their neighbors. It implies creating a safe space where all citizens can contribute to the vital discourses prevalent in the community.

Finally, I am convinced that the more we all manifest qualities of cooperation, mutual assistance toward one another, tolerance and understanding, forbearance, humility in our dealings with each other and mutual respect, the more the community of Newberg will reflect this nobler definition of community and we will see advancement in progress and prosperity in our community.

Jim Ferguson is a Newberg resident.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon program provides financial relief to struggling artists

Artist Resilience Program to give away more than $1.5 million, applications due Feb. 10. Oregon has not forgotten about its artists. Oregon artists of multiple disciplines can apply for the Artist Resilience Program, part two of relief funding provided by the Oregon Arts Commission in partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation and the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation. Part one was the 2020 Artist's Relief Program.
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Outside political influences harming our community

Former school board member speaks out on groups bringing big-city politics to Newberg and Dundee.I am writing this before the recall election, so I don't know what the outcome will be. Regardless, there is one outcome that is unfortunate but certain: the politicization of the Newberg School Board will further strip the small-town feel from our towns. Doesn't matter what end of the political spectrum you are on, big city politics are bad for Newberg and Dundee. Since moving here in 2006, one of the big things I have always heard folks concerned about is losing our livability and small-town...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Progressive left trying to nullify the vote

Leave it to parents to oversee their children's political and moral education. I voted for the conservative members of the school board and I commend them for standing up under the attacks they and their families have endured. I am grateful for their work and implore them to continue to...
NEWBERG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newberg, OR
Society
City
Newberg, OR
Newberg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
City
Unity, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Newberg school board: A global look at how it all came to this

As the contentious debate on the group's actions carries over into another year, the Newberg Graphic looks back at where it started and where it's going The last nearly seven months have been rife with political tension in the Newberg and Dundee communities. From what started as seemingly harmless spats between conservative and liberal school board candidates in April, quickly snowballed into the complex political turmoil the area now faces that has captured both state and nationwide attention. Among the issues that have catapulted Newberg and Dundee into the spotlight are the school board's ban on political symbols in...
NEWBERG, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon offers grants up to $200,000 to renovate downtowns

Building project applications from eligible organizations are due March 15. The State Historic Preservation Office is looking for help breathing new life into Oregon's downtowns. SHPO invites all organizations in Oregon Main Street Network communities to apply for revitalization grants to help buy, construct and fix buildings on approved main...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinatown#New York City#African Canadians#Hasidic Jewish
Portland Tribune

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust board. Twenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers. The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse.
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

The Newberg Graphic

Newberg, OR
70
Followers
702
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newberg Graphic has been serving Newberg and the surrounding area for more than 132 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the Graphic every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.newberggraphic.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy