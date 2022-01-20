ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book of Boba Fett viewers excited by Mandalorian tease in episode 4

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The events of The Book of Boba Fett ’s latest episode was overshadowed by the tease of a newly-beloved Star Wars character,

Episode four of the Disney Plus series was released on Wednesday (19 January), meaning there are just two more instalments to go before the series draws to a close.

While the response to Boba Fett’s standalone series has been mixed to date, the ending of the latest episode left fans feeling very excited.

This wasn’t necessarily due to anything that happened within the show but thanks to a music cue namely the theme tune to The Mandalorian .

Composed by Ludwig Göransson, the music features at the beginning of the spin-off series starring Pedro Pascal, which was last on screen in December 2020.

The show is set to return for a third season at an unspecified time in the future, but Book of Boba Fett fans are hopeful Pescal’s lead character will show up in the remainder of the series – especially as the latest instalment coincided with Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) suggesting she knew where to find him.

Find some reactions to the moment below.

This isn’t the first time The Book of Boba Fett , which stars Temuera Morrison, has left fans feeling rather excited.

In episode three, a decades-old Return of the Jedi mystery was cleared up thanks to a surprise cameo from a rancon handler played by Danny Trejo.

The series is available to stream now on Disney Plus now.

SuperHeroHype

Temuera Morrison Addresses The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Backlash

Temuera Morrison Addresses The Book of Boba Fett Episode 3 Backlash. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 3!. The Book of Boba Fett got off to a rocky start when it debuted on Disney+ last month. Regardless, the producers managed to pull viewers back in with an action-packed second episode that also shed new light on the ex-bounty hunter’s time with the Tusken Raiders. It was a marked improvement over the series premiere, but unfortunately, the show’s latest chapter is inviting controversy once again. And in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series star Temuera Morrison has responded to fan criticisms.
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

The Book of Boba Fett

The first Star Wars series to hit Disney+ in 2022 actually started in 2021. New episodes air every Wednesday until February 9, following everyone’s favorite bounty hunter through the criminal underbelly of Tatooine.
ENTERTAINMENT
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Scores Less Audience Demand Than ‘The Mandalorian’ in First Two Weeks

The new Star Wars series, The Book of Boba Fett, is experiencing less audience demand (so far) than the first two chapters of the first season of The Mandalorian, the show that opened the door for Star Wars live-action television and was headlined by an unknown character. This comes to us from new data collected by Parrot Analytics and submitted to Insider, which compared the audience demand during the first two weeks of release for both series.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Peacemaker Has DC Fans Googling a Disturbing Star Wars "Fact"

Peacemaker's first three episodes debuted on HBO Max last week, and the fourth one dropped on the streaming site today. The new show is a follow-up to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad and sees John Cena's Peacemaker teaming up with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee), and more to stop the mysterious "Project Butterfly." As ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson said in her Peacemaker review, the series is "action-packed, profane, and bizarre," which means a lot of silly and crazy stuff comes out of Cena's mouth. At one point, Peacemaker talks about Star Wars and claims that Wookiees have teeth in their buttholes. "That's canon," he exclaims. According to a recent post from Gunn, that joke has led to some hilarious googling.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Episode 4 Recap: The Gathering Storm

We have but a handful of episodes of “The Book of Boba Fett,” Disney+’s not-really-“The Mandalorian” stop-gap until our favorite helmeted bounty hunter returns. And as such it seems that it is building towards an epic showdown on the sandy dunes of Tatooine. “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 4, titled “The Gathering Storm,” does a good job of filling in the last remaining gaps of Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) story, while also establishing what’s to come in the three episodes we have left.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Joins Cast of Disney+'s Star Wars Spinoff Ahsoka

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is moving from Fargo to a galaxy far, far away: The actress has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, who will reprise her Mandalorian role as Jedi Knight warrior Ahsoka Tano. (The character, a fan favorite from the animated Clone Wars series, made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.) Details about Winstead’s character are being kept tightly under wraps as of now. Hayden Christiansen will also return to play Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the series, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequels...
MOVIES
