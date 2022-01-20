ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

City of Rio Dell holds online auction featuring mobile war crane, vehicles and other items

By Jim Parker
 6 days ago

The following is a City of Rio Dell press release:

The City of Rio Dell is conducting an online auction of surplus property items that ends on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to bid on surplus City property including miscellaneous vehicles and equipment. The auction will take place online at GovDeals.com, and descriptions of items up for bid can be found at GovDeals.com/cityofriodell through January 31st.

All items will be sold as-is, where-is, and the City may reject any and all bids. Winning bidders will be required to submit online payment for items within five days after winning the item and to collect their items within 10 days.

To register to bid on items in this auction, please visit GovDeals.com. Bidder registration is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the City of Rio Dell at sanbornt@cityofriodell.ca.gov or call (707) 764-3532.

KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

