There seems to be no stopping Amy Schneider on Jeopardy!. The current reigning champ has been on the game show for several months, dominating each successive episode and amassing more than $1 million in winnings. While she's still aiming to break even bigger records, such as Ken Jenning's historic 74-episode winning streak, the current champ has also made certain details of her personal life known as she grows in popularity. So, does Amy Schneider have a partner in romance?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 HOURS AGO