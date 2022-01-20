ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Unmasked crowd occupies Clackamas County meeting room

By Pamplin Media Group
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqPCS_0dqf1SQ300 Chair Tootie Smith moves to virtual format after group refuses to comply with state administrative rules

Clackamas County commissioners' Jan. 13 meeting was abruptly halted and moved online after a large crowd refused to follow state and county COVID-19 safety requirements, proceeding to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes after commissioners and staff evacuated.

Roughly 19 minutes into the 6 p.m. meeting , Chair Tootie Smith made the call to move remaining discussions to a virtual format. Smith gaveled the end of the meeting as members of the crowd are heard saying the word "propaganda" as Commissioner Martha Schrader shared how COVID-19 has recently impacted several of her family members who have experienced mild symptoms after contracting the disease.

"We've been really lucky that it isn't severe, but we just never know how it's going to hit people," Schrader said. "We never know how sick you're going to get with it. So, it's really important to be careful."

Schrader's comments were cut short as Smith banged her gavel to end the meeting.

A video recording of what occurred after Smith moved the meeting online is currently available on the Instagram page for Free Oregon, a nonpartisan campaign "dedicated to restoring and protecting the civil rights" of Oregonians amid federal COVID-19 responses such as mask-wearing, per its website.

In the roughly 27-minute video, which appears to have been live streamed by a Free Oregon representative in attendance at the meeting, the packed crowd of mostly unmasked community members are seen occupying the county hearing room to hold their own meeting after commissioners and staff exited the room to continue operations virtually.

Among topics of discussion by the remaining occupiers were the urging of "mass noncompliance" towards COVID-19 safety mandates, disputing Center for Disease Control and Prevention data and recommendations, and calling the 2020 presidential election "fraudulent," despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Smith opened the meeting by declaring to the packed crowd of community members that "everybody in this room will wear a mask," adding that she would cancel the meeting if one person refused to comply.

"...This is the rules. If you don't like it, you will be escorted out, and/or I will cancel this meeting and we will not have it in person," Smith said. "Now, if one person is going to be in defiance of the mask rule and cancel it for everybody, then so be it. We will go virtually, and all testimony and all of our business will be diverted."

A county spokesperson confirmed to Pamplin Media Group that several members of the crowd were in violation of Oregon's statewide requirement to wear masks indoors.

"During last night's proceedings, several attending members of the public were in violation of Oregon Administrative Rule 333-019-1025 (requiring masks in indoor spaces) and also county policies," according to Dylan Blaylock, the county's community relations specialist, by email Friday morning.

"As the video shows, attendees were provided notice by Chair Smith that she would close the meeting to the public if all attendees did not comply with the mask requirements," Blaylock continued.

Blaylock said, "several attendees became disruptive during the proceedings and failed to follow state and county requirements," adding that the board reconvened virtually after a short recess and the meeting resumed via Zoom.

He added that the county has yet to confirm any further information regarding the incident.

The live stream of the evening's events, which remains posted to the @freeoregon Instagram account as of 7 p.m. Friday evening, opens with the filmer, who appears to be Free Oregon's Chief Political Officer Sonja Feintech, describing the moments following the in-person meeting's abrupt stoppage as an attendee can be heard in the background declaring: "Let's hold the meeting anyway."

The woman who appears to be Feintech records herself asking two individuals, who identify themselves as "facilities management" staff, for the building where she can find Smith so she can "talk to" her about the decision to end the meeting.

Roughly a minute later, a pair of county staff members re-enter the room briefly and turn off the live feed of the virtual meeting that remained playing on TV screens in the hearing room, eliciting cheers from the crowd, before staff leaves through a back door.

Among those who stuck around to give public testimony were self-identifying members of a possible political group called "Take Back America," who had members and leadership in attendance and called upon non-members in attendance to join their cause, which included a call to unseat Smith from her position as chair.

"We are uniting...and our first order of business, we didn't have it tonight before we came in here, but intent is to get rid of Tootie Smith," a member of the group said.

A Happy Valley resident in attendance criticized the county board's past refusal to adopt a resolution introduced by Commissioner Mark Shull, likely referring to a resolution draft the commissioner introduced in June 2021 that compared being required to show a COVID-19 vaccine card to Jim Crow laws.

The resident likened the board's veto to an "attack" on efforts to protect county residents and the U.S. Constitution.

"He listens to Clackamas County, so your attack on him was actually an attack on us," the county resident said.

"We understand that currently you are not for freedom, liberty, personal autonomy, you're not for personal choice," she added.

The resident also referred to a similar public hearing involving a packed crowd of unmasked community members in August 2021, "when many of us came," suggesting that some of the same residents were in attendance for both events.

According to Blaylock, the decision to move Thursday's meeting online was informed by emergency protocols instituted by county staff following the August 2021 meeting when hundreds of unmasked community members flocked to the building to give public testimonies regarding Gov. Kate Brown's reinstatement of a federal mask mandate amid statewide surge in COVID-19 cases that week.

Following the incident last August, Blaylock said the county implemented procedures to move an in-person meeting online if attendees would not follow safety rules.

"We also instituted a change to when people are coming into the building, so that outside, folks and attendees have to check in at the lobby of the building, and we provide the masks there," he added.

He said additional security was present at county business meetings from after the August 2021 incident through the end of 2021, but was not brought back for 2022 due to a projected decrease in attendee numbers.

"We did have extra security through the year, but not last night, because at the beginning of the year the termination was made," he said.

Blaylock said that the board will likely revisit its security protocols as a result of Thursday's events.

He added that the number of people in attendance on Thursday appears not to have exceeded the hearing room's maximum capacity of 109 total occupants, due to empty seats visible in recordings of the event.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Oswego Review

My View: Time to change how we serve homeless residents

We need to know who is homeless, where they are, and establish a network of safe places for them.Portland has been experiencing a humanitarian crisis of unsheltered homelessness for years, with local government leaders espousing plans with the best of intentions, but with the reality of a worsening and dire situation on our streets. Rather than considering that there is a baseline below which people should not live, then developing a plan to identify who people are and what they need so we can intervene effectively, we have seen a doubling down on the approach that has gotten us...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Burnside Bridge replacement cost-saving measures head to first vote

A Multnomah County committee plans to vote on proposals to reduce the cost of the Burnside Bridge replacement project.A Multnomah County committee plans to vote on measures that could substantially reduce the cost of the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge replacement project. Last spring, amid pandemic-related price spikes and competition for construction resources, county officials asked the bridge project team to consider ways to bring project costs down. Without cost-saving measures, county officials estimate the project will cost about $1 billion. The project's Community Task Force will hold a virtual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, to consider public input...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City names its first commission president of color

Denyse McGriff again makes history by taking position with mayoral powers when mayor is absentOregon City's Denyse McGriff was unanimously appointed commission president during the Jan. 5 meeting of commissioners. "It's going to be a little more responsibility, but it shows a continued spirit of cooperation among the commissioners and that everyone's opinion is valued," McGriff said. McGriff made history with her appointment by city commissioners in March 2019 to become the first person of color to serve on the Oregon City Commission, and then earned the support of voters in November 2020 to serve a full four-year term....
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County approves regional supportive housing contract

Commissioners approve plan to deliver about $24M annually to address chronic homelessnessClackamas County has approved a Metro-wide supportive housing contract outlining the distribution of a projected $240 million toward reducing chronic homelessness in the county over the next decade. County commissioners on Thursday enthusiastically voted through the "long-awaited" contract, which solidifies the 10-year plan for implementing anticipated revenues from a business and personal income tax measure passed by voters in 2020 to provide comprehensive supportive housing services to the region's growing population of unhoused and at-risk residents — a crisis exacerbated by an ongoing global pandemic, rising housing costs and...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Clackamas County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Union practices picketing Portland City Hall

Members of the District Council of Trade Unions have voted to authorize a strike but not yet scheduled it.Days after the 1,100 members of the District Council of Trade Unions overwhelming voted to authorize a strike against the city of Portland, a practice picket was held outside City Hall on Saturday, Jan. 23. The DCTU said 91% of their members voted, with 86.17% voting to authorize the strike, although they have not yet drawn up an official 10-day notice. The union is still bargaining with the city. "We've been very clear on what we need and that's fair wages...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Final Kristof residency filing due by Jan. 26

Former Oregon Secretary of State Jeanne Atkins is worried ruling could adversely impact voters with multiple residences.The final Oregon Supreme Court filing in the case about whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for governor is due by Wednesday, Jan. 26. There is no deadline for the court to decide the case after that, but ballots for the 2022 primary election must be ready by March 17. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor must be a "resident within" the state for three years before the general election they could win, in this case...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City commissioners vote 3-2 on homeless permit

With good-neighbor agreement still being worked on, Father's Heart Street Ministry can continue warming shelter through March 31Oregon City again debated the need to balance homeless services with neighborhood concerns as commissioners voted 3-2 on Jan 19 to extend permission for Father's Heart Street Ministry to operate an emergency warming shelter for the rest of the winter. Father's Heart wanted to operate its overnight warming shelter through April, but city commissioners decided to only allow permission through March 31. By unanimous vote on Aug. 18, city rejected a bid by Father's Heart to continue operating a warming shelter permanently at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon City investigates 'emoji illiterate' commissioner

Report concurs with Frank O'Donnell's 'plausible explanation' that he had tried to select 'silly' face, not 'yum' faceOregon City recently hired an investigator to examine a complaint filed against City Commissioner Frank O'Donnell, who said he was sorry for any unintended harm but was glad that the recently released report exonerated him of a harassment charge. Now-resigned City Recorder Kattie Riggs launched a formal complaint shortly after giving notice with the city that she had accepted employment elsewhere. The complaint was filed two weeks after the commissioner took the unusual action of stepping down from the dais during an Aug....
OREGON CITY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tootie Smith
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley seeks to expand veterans memorial

City looks to install sculpture, engrave war timeline along labyrinth in plazaHappy Valley has applied for additional state grant funds to expand its memorial for veterans adjacent to City Hall with new design features further inviting contemplative reflection and community gathering. Dedicated in August 2021, the memorial site currently represents all branches of the U.S. armed services with a custom bench, branch flag and lighted flagpole, comprising the first of multiple construction phases that project organizers originally planned, but could only partially fund due to an unexpected increase in construction costs. $74,500 in funding for the memorial's first phase...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Portland Tribune

Job training plan is a focus of 2022 Oregon legislative session

Gov. Brown's final initiative comes as top leadership, members change ahead of elections.What may be Kate Brown's last policy initiative as governor — a $200 million plan to boost training for future jobs in construction, health care and manufacturing — will be one of the top items for the new session of the Oregon Legislature. Lawmakers will open the 35-day session on Feb. 1 as Oregon's top political leadership undergoes major changes. It will be the final scheduled session for Brown, a Democrat who is barred by term limits from running again, and for Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Police union supports body cameras for officers

Police and city leaders testified about reforms during a Sunday night community meeting.Law enforcement officials and Portland city leaders took questions from the community Sunday night, Jan. 23, about adding body cameras to police uniforms. The City Council is set to vote this month on a tentative agreement between the Portland Police Bureau and the U.S. Department of Justice linked to excessive force investigations dating back to 2014. This latest agreement would mean both high-ranking and street-level officers could be investigated for improper use of force in the 2020 riots. "We identified very basic errors for applying the standard for...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton progressive Farrah Chaichi seeks Campos' House seat

A Democrat, Chaichi has the endorsement of Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, who is running for Senate instead. Human rights advocate and Beaverton resident Farrah Chaichi intends on taking her organizing chops to Salem. Chaichi is vying for a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives, District 35. That position is an open seat, with first-term Rep. Wlnsvey Campos instead running for another open seat, the reconfigured Senate District 18. Housing is one of the main issues Chaichi is focusing on in her campaign. In the long term, Chaichi says, that means passing transformative legislation on housing affordability, renter protections and rent...
BEAVERTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Meeting Room#Instagram#Oregonians
Lake Oswego Review

Metro chief promises visible progress on homeless crisis soon

President Lynn Peterson also criticizes the People for Portland group for increasing cynicism.In a sign of how critical the homeless crisis has become, Metro President Lynn Peterson focused on the issue in her State of the Region address — and she did not pull any punches about the dire situation. "All you have to do is look around to see that as a country and as a region we are not measuring up. Our most vulnerable people are unhoused, at risk, and our region is suffering. The situation is urgent, and you have a right to be upset. I'm upset,"...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Political notebook: Oregon elections heat up in January

Money rolls in, candidates step up and endorsers cross party lines as we draw nearer the May primaries.Oregon politics have been unusually active this month. The break-up at the top of Oregon politics began Friday, part of a wave of departures of veteran power-brokers this week. A rare independent candidate for governor is drawing big names from the old guard among Democrat and Republican politicians, while a Democrat awaits final (or next-to-final) word on whether he'll make the May ballot. Johnson lists cross-party endorsements Betsy Johnson, the former Democratic state senator from Columbia County running as an unaffiliated candidate...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Learn, testify about changing Portland's form of government

Here are three chances to learn more and comment on the measure expected on the November ballot.Portland voters are expected to consider a ballot measure to change the city's form of government at the November 2022 general election. A citizen Charter Review Commission is considering options and taking public comment on potential changes ahead of finalizing the measure. Three opportunities to learn more and participate are coming up. First, the commission will host a virtual community listening session from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. More information is available here. A D V E R T I S...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland lawmaker tapped as co-leader of state budget panel

Rep. Tawna Sanchez would be first Native American to head the Legislature's key committee.Rep. Tawna Sanchez, a Democrat from Portland, will be the next House co-leader of the Oregon Legislature's joint budget committee. Sanchez's appointment was announced Friday, Jan. 21, by Speaker-nominee Dan Rayfield, a Democrat from Corvallis who currently holds that position. Her appointment would take effect upon Rayfield's selection as speaker by the full House when the 2022 session opens Feb. 1. The nominee of the majority party usually prevails. Rayfield succeeds Tina Kotek, a Democrat from Portland who resigned both the speakership and her seat as...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Portland Tribune

PPS rejects Safe Rest Village proposal

A majority of a board committee says no to a managed homeless camp on a vacant Northeast Portland property.Portland school board members voted "no" to turning a vacant lot owned by the district into a Safe Rest Village site for the homeless on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Board member Gary Hollands said what's best for students is at the forefront of every decision the panel makes. During an afternoon Portland Public Schools Facilities and Operations Committee meeting, two of the three school board members who sit on the committee decided they won't allow the city to put a Safe...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon governor names acting director of state housing agency

Andrea Bell's current position includes overseeing homeless services and emergency rental assistance.Andrea Bell has been elevated by Gov. Kate Brown to be acting director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. Bell will succeed Margaret Salazar, who was named by President Joe Biden as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked at the federal agency for 10 years until Brown named her director of the state housing agency in November 2016. Bell (who pronounces her first name on-DRAY-uh) starts in February. Bell is director of housing stabilization, a position she has held...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

'Take the dais' threat reported during tense Clackamas meeting

County commission to meet virtually indefinitely after crowded meeting ends in unrestClackamas County Chair Tootie Smith on Tuesday addressed her decision to halt a Jan. 13 in-person meeting after the "boisterous" crowd's refusal to follow county and state requirements, claiming to have later received a security report of crowd members' intentions to "take the dais and oust the sitting commissioners." Smith said on Jan. 18 that county security staff confirmed the threat following her adjournment of the previous week's meeting, which commissioners quickly resumed online as the crowd proceeded to occupy the county hearing room for several minutes in protest...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Rep. Drazan will resign to focus on GOP bid for governor

A portion of Clackamas County will have no representative for part, or maybe most, of the legislative session.State Rep. Christine Drazan of Canby has announced she will resign her District 39 seat on Monday, Jan. 31, to focus on her bid for the Republican nomination for governor. Her move was expected. A House rule bars lawmakers from raising campaign money during sessions. Drazan set up a campaign committee for governor on Nov. 24, resigned as House Republican leader on Nov. 30, and filed her candidacy on Jan. 7. The 2022 session is scheduled to start Feb. 1. An appointed...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
227
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy