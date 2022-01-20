ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian parliament to vote on universal vaccine mandate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austria’s parliament is due to vote Thursday on introducing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults, the first of its kind in Europe. The mandate drawn up by the government would apply to all residents of Austria age 18 and over, with exemptions for pregnant women, individuals who for...

AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Germany's SPD Expects Vote on General Vaccine Mandate in March

BERLIN (Reuters) - The ruling Social Democrats (SPD) expect a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in Germany to be voted on by parliament in March, the party's leader in the legislature said on Tuesday. Parliament passed a law in December making coronavirus vaccinations compulsory for certain professions from mid-March...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kion546.com

Austrian lawmakers pass Europe’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Austria’s parliament has approved the European Union’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country’s residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The law goes into effect February 1. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

COVID contact means Michel can’t be at EU parliament session

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday became the second top-level European Union official who has had to pull out of the bloc’s parliament session because of contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already canceled...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

MOSCOW (AP) — New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more than 25%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Covid pass’ comes into effect in France as cases surge

Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHON2

EU to subtract millions from funds to Poland over coal mine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union is starting the process to deduct millions of euros from payments to Poland in order to cover fines imposed on Warsaw for ignoring a court injunction to close down a coal mine, an official said Wednesday. The European Court of Justice ruled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU set for show of unity as Russia invasion fears mount

European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine on Monday, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia’s neighbor or send his troops across the border.“All members of the European Union are united. We are showing unprecedented unity about the situation in Ukraine, with the strong coordination with the U.S.,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.Asked whether the EU would follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave, Borrell said: “We...
POLITICS
The Independent

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as Italy's president

Former premier Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday bowed out of Italy s presidential election set for next week, though he insisted he had nailed down enough voters to become head of state.Berlusconi, 85, said in a statement that after much reflection he had opted to “take another step on the path of national responsibility.” The media mogul asked his supporters not to vote for him.A lightning rod for political protests who survived sex scandals and a tax fraud conviction, Berlusconi said he doesn’t want his name to be the cause of “polemics or lacerations” that the country can’t afford in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KHON2

German FM: Diplomats shared blame for Holocaust

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister said Thursday that the country’s diplomats during the Nazi era shared blame for the Holocaust and she wants more training for staff to speak up against all forms of discrimination. In a statement marking the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Italy begins voting for next president with unclear slate

The first round of voting for Italy’s next president opens Monday without a clear slate of candidates following three-time ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s reluctant withdrawal, a situation that is likely to persist until Thursday.Italy’s lawmakers and a smaller group of special regional representatives are set to vote for a successor to Sergio Mattarella as Italy’s head of state, a largely ceremonial post that still requires political acumen and constitutional knowledge to steer Italy through its frequent political crises.Premier Mario Draghi has signaled his willingness to run for the post, but support from parties in the broad pandemic coalition are split...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New EU law will stop people being targeted for ads based on race, religion, and sexuality

Technology companies like Google and Facebook face tighter regulations on advertising after a European Parliament vote.The vote will stop platforms from using sensitive data to target users with ads, as well as making it easier for users to opt out of tracking. Sensitive data could include sexual orientation, race, and religion.“Historic milestone in the European Parliament: We just voted in favour of restricting the data-invasive practices of #BigTech and want to ban all targeting based on sensitive personal data!”, parliament member Tiemo Wölken tweeted.“With a huge majority, the European Parliament adopted the Digital Services Act. A big win, with support from left...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

