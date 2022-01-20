Hey Yakima Valley, What Is Your Love Language?

Jose Juan Borjon, Vanessa Borjon, Rosa Maria Borjon and Michelle Borjon in 1993 in West Chicago, Ill. My father, Jose Juan, was born on a mountain in Mexico and brought into this world by a woman named Rufina. She was the midwife who lived on the land he grew up on in Zacatecas, and was by my grandmother’s side during her long, strenuous labor. Lobatos is a small town near the municipality of Valparaíso, with a population of less than 2,000. Nearly 1,800 miles away, in a small corner of northern Illinois, is Dekalb, the place my father would eventually move to with my mother to raise their three daughters. My father said it was fate that brought him to Dekalb, a town known for its flying ear of corn logo. He recalls seeing that same logo printed on imported crates in Valparaíso, and knew someday, the town would mean something to him.
