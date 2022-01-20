ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Latin America needs to address in 2022

By Marisol Argueta de Barillas
World Economic Forum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. The COVID-19 pandemic reached Latin America at a time when structural economic and social deficiencies in the region had not been resolved. Resilient and inclusive solutions must be found to...

miami.edu

Is the pendulum swinging to the left in Latin America?

In late November 2021, Chile elected Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old, as president. Boric campaigned on promises of ending inequality and addressing climate change. His win was preceded by two other elections of left leaning presidents in Honduras and Peru, pushing political analysts to say that there is a growing trend for these types of governments in the region.
MIAMI, FL
Phys.org

The science that is helping researchers find the 'disappeared' in Latin America

By Jamie Pringle, Alejandra Baena, Carlos Martín Molina, Kristopher Wisniewski, Vivienne Heaton, The Conversation. In most Latin American countries where there has been a high level of civil conflict over the past few decades, there are still huge numbers of missing people due to forced disappearances. In Colombia alone this number is estimated to be more than 120,000 people after five decades of bitter insurgency. Many thousands of others have been disappeared across Mexico, Argentina, Chile, El Salvador and Guatemala.
SCIENCE
crunchbase.com

Here’s What’s Driving Latin America’s Rank As The World’s Fastest-Growing Region For Venture Funding

For Latin American startups, 2021 was an extraordinary year on the funding front. Venture and technology growth investors poured an estimated $19.5 billion into the region, per Crunchbase data. That’s more than triple prior year levels, which were themselves record-setting. By global benchmarks, it was a particularly impressive showing....
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Liberty Latin America taps Vecima for DAA

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Canada – Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced that Liberty Latin America, a leading telecommunications company with operations throughout the Caribbean and Latin America, is deploying its Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solution across its C&W consumer Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) networks to significantly increase the scale, capacity, and performance of its HFC network.
INTERNET
World Economic Forum

Two ways corporates can support women entrepreneurs

Women founders currently face serious challenges in accessing venture capital and this lack of investment in women means many opportunities are being missed. 2 main ideas emerged from our research: improve opportunities for women entrepreneurs via non-financial investment; grow the pipeline of women with skills to serve on investment teams.
SMALL BUSINESS
World Economic Forum

How female inventors can fix STEM’s gender gap

Just as a gender gap exists in the STEM workforce, a gender gap also exists in patenting activity. Increasing women’s participation in patenting will yield higher job satisfaction and headcount retention among women, giving more opportunities to rise to STEM leadership positions. Several patent offices are working to address...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Why adaptation strategies aren't only for governments

'Adaptation' strategies are also valuable for the private sector, especially when taking into account its socially connected stakeholders. Organizations need to improve their ability to listen to, and understand, emerging social trends. The costs of adaptation can be shared through effective collaboration. Governments are increasingly being called on to not...
World Economic Forum

How has COVID-19 impacted the US gender gap?

The pandemic is associated with an increase in some gender disparities in the labor market, whilst the gender pay gap has remained steady. Among adults 25 and older who have no education beyond high school, more women have left the labor force than men. Women earned 86% of what men...
EDUCATION
World Economic Forum

This is why the private sector should support equitable vaccine R&D and manufacturing

There are pressing questions about where we go next, and about the role of private companies in addressing the underlying inequities we are struggling with. The Open Society and others have joined forces to support companies committed to taking the risks involved in creating more distributed vaccine production. Global pharmaceutical...
INDUSTRY
Antelope Valley Press

Russia’s talk of troops in Latin America called ‘bluster’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia raised the stakes, Thursday, in its dispute with the West over Ukraine and NATO’s expansion when a top diplomat refused to rule out a military deployment to Cuba and Venezuela if tensions with the United States escalate. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he...
MILITARY
martechseries.com

Vozy Receives Investment From Latin Leap Venture Capital Studio to Evolve Voice Customer Experience in Latin America

Vozy, a Colombian based conversational intelligence platform, helps companies automate customer interactions through conversational AI with voice assistants, has received a strategic investment from Latin Leap Seed Investment Club (SIC). Vozy, a Colombian company that helps enterprises evolve customer conversations through voice AI assistants across their existing channels, has announced...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Country Where The 1% Control The Most Wealth

We live in the age of the billionaire, and the extraordinarily impoverished. Almost everyone, at least in America, knows that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are worth over $100 billion. They made their money, as many of the billionaires did, via investments in tech companies. The only major exception to that is Warren Buffett, known […]
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where People Have the Highest Average Net Incomes

Salaries differ massively across the globe and highlight how much or little people live on to get by. Several different factors affect salaries including work opportunities available in a country, a country’s level of wealth, the minimum wage (if one exists at all), and the income tax rate. The crowd-sourced global database Numbeo has computed […]
INCOME TAX
World Economic Forum

The Great Resignation record: How many Americans left their jobs in November 2021?

The number of Americans quitting has now exceeded pre-pandemic highs for eight straight months, as employers struggle to fill open positions. One major driver of The Great Resignation appears to be that many workers are no longer willing to put up with the pay and/or working conditions they accepted before the pandemic.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE

