Humboldt County, CA

Convicted felon arrested at McKinleyville gas station with stolen ATV and guns

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office: On Jan. 14, 2022, at about 11:48 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the McKinleyville area observed an individual wanted on multiple warrant charges at a gas station on the 1600 block of Central Avenue. Deputies contacted the individual, 36-year-old Kaleb […] The post Convicted felon arrested at McKinleyville gas station with stolen ATV and guns appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Thieves hack out burl from Cheatham Grove tree

The following is a press release from California State Parks North Coast Redwoods: Park Rangers with California State Parks are asking for the public’s assistance in fighting crime in our parks by helping identify the suspect(s) involved in the recent theft of maple burlwood from Cheatham Grove in Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park. A section […] The post Thieves hack out burl from Cheatham Grove tree appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Salyer teen arrested for manslaughter in alleged drunk driving crash

The following is a California Highway Patrol press release:  On January 15, 2022 at approximately 2:53 P.M eighteen year old Keiahna F. Moody of Salyer was driving her 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Pine Creek Road at Moon Lane at approximately 55 MPH, when she was involved in a solo vehicle traffic crash. Due […] The post Salyer teen arrested for manslaughter in alleged drunk driving crash appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
SALYER, CA
A SEARCH FOR AN ARMED ROBBER LOOSE IN EUREKA

There is new information in the search for an armed robber on the loose in Eureka. We first told you about the hold-up of a Broadway cigarette shop.  Eureka police have now released surveillance images. They show the man who pulled out a shotgun from under his jacket and robbed the store. According to police, the white man in his 30s escaped with cash, cigarettes, and the […] The post A SEARCH FOR AN ARMED ROBBER LOOSE IN EUREKA appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
FENTANYL OVERDOSES TRIPLE IN HUMBOLDT COUNTY

There are disturbing new numbers out from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office about the impact of the drug fentanyl on our community. Officials say fentanyl overdoses now account for ten percent of all deaths in the county.  Data released yesterday shows fentanyl overdose deaths tripled last year to 33. Numbers are up from 11 the year before.  A sheriff’s deputy managed to prevent yet another […] The post FENTANYL OVERDOSES TRIPLE IN HUMBOLDT COUNTY appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Yesterday, the search for missing Hunter Lewis continued as Humboldt Bay Fire Dive Rescue & Recovery Team joined the search. The underwater search was based on new information from the family regarding Hunter’s last-known destination. They concluded the search at 1 P.M. Unfortunately, they didn’t find any signs of Lewis or his belongings. […] The post HCSO will continue to monitor beaches for any leads on Missing Man Hunter Lewis appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRINIDAD, CA
Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake

TRINIDAD, Calif.(KIEM)- Currently, a Search and Rescue for 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for him after failing to return home from recreating in Trinidad yesterday afternoon. Lewis is believed to have possibly entered the ocean in his canoe near the Trinidad Harbor sometime between 10 A.M. […] The post Missing 21-year-old Hunter Nathaniel Lewis from Blue Lake appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
BLUE LAKE, CA
Eureka, CA
