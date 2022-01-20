ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankinter’s Q4 profit falls on one-offs, interest income steadies

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Bankinter said on Thursday its fourth quarter net profit fell 15% year on year after charges related to its contribution to the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the loss of income following the listing...

