ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB’s Lagarde: Inflation drivers will ease gradually in 2022

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro zone will decrease gradually over the year as its main drivers, such as surging energy prices and supply bottlenecks, are expected to ease, European Central Bank (ECB) head Christine Lagarde told France Inter radio. “This will stabilise...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

ECB's Lane: We do not see a big response of wages to inflation

European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said on Tuesday that the coronavirus Omicron variant is not turning out to be a factor that will influence the activity levels for the year, as reported by Reuters. "So far, we do not see a big response of wages to inflation,"...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Analysis-Baptism by fire awaits today’s rate-hike rookies

FRANKFURT/TOKYO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Today’s central bankers have the unenviable task of weaning a pandemic-hit global economy off cheap money amid unprecedented sovereign debt levels and with asset prices inflated by years of stimulus and near-zero interest rates. What’s more, the risk of errors may be all the greater...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

China says 2021 fiscal revenues rise 10.7% yr/yr

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s fiscal revenues rose 10.7% in 2021 from a year earlier to 20.25 trillion yuan ($3.20 trillion), Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said on Tuesday. Fiscal expenditures rose 0.3% in 2021 from a year earlier to 24.63 trillion yuan, Xu told a news conference. China cut taxes...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK growth outlook cut as Omicron and supply chain troubles bite, says IMF

UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
AFP

IMF's Gopinath says time to 'recalibrate' Covid restrictions

China should begin to "recalibrate" its aggressive anti-Covid policy as other countries are doing, to try to ease the negative impact the pandemic continues to have on global supply chains and economic growth, a senior IMF official said on Tuesday. And if that becomes much more serious, it will not just slow down growth even more but also have very important consequences for global supply chains.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fearful Wall Street awaits Fed's next moves on inflation

The Federal Reserve's first policy meeting of the year hasn't even concluded but Wall Street already is unhappy, wary of what central bank chief Jerome Powell might say on Wednesday about his inflation-fighting plans. At the conclusion of the two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to further signal how it will act to stifle the wave of price increases hitting country's families and businesses. In the run-up to the announcement, major New York stock indices have seen days of tumultuous trading and big losses. The trend was confirmed on Tuesday when Wall Street closed lower again, further proof that investors are dreading the likely end to the central bank's easy money policies, including zero interest rates and the massive bond-buying program which helped the economy survive the pandemic.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#Reuters#European Central Bank#France Inter#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed
US News and World Report

ECB's Villeroy: ECB to Do What Is Necessary to Bring Inflation Around 2%

PARIS (Reuters) -The European Central Bank will do whatever is necessary to bring inflation down to around 2%, ECB member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday. "If needed, the European Central Bank, the Bank of France will do what is necessary to bring inflation...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Australian inflation surges in Q4, market bays for rate hikes

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s core inflation flew to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter as fuel and housing costs led broad-based price pressures, a shock that will stoke market speculation of an early hike in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Japan’s inflation driven by energy, commodity costs, says PM Kishida

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday recent price rises in the country were driven largely by rising energy and global commodity costs. “It’s desirable to create an environment in which companies can pass on rising costs, raise wages, so that increasing consumption spurs economic growth and inflation,” Kishida told parliament.
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

Japan business lobby shrugs off calls for uniform wage hikes

TOKYO (Reuters) – The head of Japan’s biggest business lobby said on Tuesday that companies must determine wages depending on their own situation rather than in a uniform manner as a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has caused corporate profit to become uneven among sectors. Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch ECB's Lagarde and IMF Chief Georgieva Discuss the Global Economic Outlook

[The stream is slated to start at 7:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. The Covid-19 pandemic sent the global economy into one of its worst recessions ever. And last year saw supply bottlenecks, surging inflation and new variants weigh further on the recovery.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy