Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

By Trilby Beresford
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lkiSl_0dqf0KZG00

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009.

“The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey , we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.”

He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix.

Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios.

View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.

