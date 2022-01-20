ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court effectively ends Trump foot-dragging on 1/6 investigation document requests

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Greenhouse, Supreme Court columnist for the New York Times, talks...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

January 6th Committee uses evidence to paint Ivanka Trump into a corner on testifying

Daniel Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney, talks with Rachel Maddow about the diversity of evidence the January 6th Committee has collected in its investigation and how revealing evidence related to Ivanka Trump's activities on January 6th makes her relevance to the investigation obvious to the public and makes any resistance she might put up to testifying to the investigation harder to justify. Jan. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Congress receives Jan. 6 documents Trump fought to keep secret

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump appeared on Fox News and was asked about the investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks. "Honestly, I have nothing to hide," the former president said. "I wasn't involved in that." It was a curious response for a variety of reasons, not...
NPR

Supreme Court Rules Trump Cannot Shield Jan. 6 Documents From Congress

The court ruled that the former president cannot block the release of 800 pages of his records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The panel also asked Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and a former presidential adviser, to testify, and a request for former Vice President Mike Pence could be on the way, signaling that the investigation is getting closer to Trump's inner circle.
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
MSNBC

'Exactly what happened in Watergate!': SCOTUS rebuffs Trump's bid to hide Jan. 6 evidence

The Supreme Court has rejected Trump's effort to stop the National Archives from giving the Jan. 6 Committee hundreds of pages of documents from his time in the White House. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, and The New York Times Magazine's Emily Bazelon to break down the significance of this decision. Jan. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Ginni Thomas and the Supreme Court

MSNBC

Trump faces new criminal grand jury request from D.A. investigating his Georgia election plot

Congress is now seeking witness testimony from Ivanka Trump about the January 6th insurrection. As a senior adviser in the White House at the time, she apparently heard Trump and Pence “talk on the crucial morning of January 6th.” Meanwhile, in the criminal probe Trump faces regarding his effort to steal votes in Georgia, the top prosecutor is formally requesting a criminal grand jury. This comes after SCOTUS rebuffed Trump’s effort to hide White House documents from the January 6th Committee. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it all down.Jan. 21, 2022.
