It has a sprawling cast spread across two timelines that intersect in a way that sets the show apart, but which ABC nonetheless has barred coverage from mentioning before the show’s Monday premiere. Over the course of the first two episodes screened for critics, “Promised Land” explores the promise and poison of the American dream — a typical lens through which to view wealthy dynasties, but one that has more pointed resonance on this show, which specifically centers Mexican and Mexican-American characters. With beautiful shots of southern California deserts and vineyards, heightened acting, and a sweeping score by Gustavo Santaolalla and Kevin Kiner, “Promised Land” immediately distinguishes itself.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO