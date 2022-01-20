ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (AP) — Austria’s parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from Feb. 1, the first of its kind in Europe, with maximum potential fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,000) for people who don’t comply after a series of reminders. Lawmakers...

kion546.com

Austrian lawmakers pass Europe’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate

Austria’s parliament has approved the European Union’s strictest Covid-19 vaccine mandate, making it compulsory for the country’s residents over the age of 18 to get the shot. The law goes into effect February 1. However, Austrian officials will only begin conducting checks to see if the mandate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Germany: Party picks conservative leader for post-Merkel era

Delegates from the party of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel endorsed prominent conservative Friedrich Merz as the Christian Democratic Union s new leader Saturday as the center-right party seeks to redefine itself. Merz received 94.6% of the vote from 983 delegates who cast ballots during an online party convention. The vote was mostly a formality since he won 62.1% in balloting among the party membership in December, defeating two centrist contenders. In a livestreamed speech to the delegates, he took several digs at new Chancellor Olaf Scholz for, as Merz put it, not immediately engaging with the U.S. and...
EUROPE
WOWK

Migrants at Hungary border become part of election campaign

MAJDAN, Serbia (AP) — A group of migrants huddles beside a small, smoky fire inside an abandoned building in northern Serbia, the last moments of warmth before they set out into the driving snow toward the razor wire, cameras and sensors of Hungary’s electrified border fence. A few...
IMMIGRATION
WOWK

Berlusconi drops bid to be elected as Italy’s president

ROME (AP) — Former premier Silvio Berlusconi on Saturday bowed out of Italy’s presidential election set for next week, claiming he had the votes to win but the country could ill-afford political divisions during the pandemic. Berlusconi also announced that he is opposing, along with his allies in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Poland hits pandemic record of over 36,600 daily infections

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy health minister said Friday the nation hit a COVID-19 pandemic record of 36,665 new infections reported in 24 hours. Waldemar Kraska said that 1,390 among the new cases were confirmed as caused by the highly contagious omicron variant. Health care authorities are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

Russia hits all-time high of new infections, blames omicron

MOSCOW (AP) — Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high Friday and authorities blamed the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country’s outbreak. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday noted “intensive spread of the omicron variant” and said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

Germany keeps COVID restrictions as omicron infections soar

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors decided Monday to keep existing coronavirus restrictions in place and examine how best to use increasingly strained PCR test capacities as the highly contagious omicron variant fuels a steep rise in infections. Germany has hit a series...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Covid pass’ comes into effect in France as cases surge

Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants, sports venues

People who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer allowed in France’s restaurants, bars, tourist sites and sports venues unless they recently recovered from the virus. The new law came into effect Monday requiring a “vaccine pass” that is central to the government’s anti-virus strategy. France is registering Europe’s highest-ever daily coronavirus infection numbers, and hospitals are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK

EU orders Poland to pay 70 million euros in spat over judges

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union is ordering Poland to pay a fine of nearly 70 million euros ($80 million) for its failure to shut down a disciplinary chamber with the power to suspend or otherwise punish judges for their rulings, an official said Thursday. The move is...
POLITICS
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
WOWK

Slovenia’s president to set general election for April 24

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia is set to hold a parliamentary election on April 24, the president said Thursday. The vote will test the popularity of right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa amid political divisions in the small European Union nation. President Borut Pahor said he will formally schedule the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Italian lawmakers vote for next president with unclear slate

ROME (AP) — With special pandemic precautions, balloting began Monday in Italy’s Parliament on who should become the country’s next president, even as party leaders huddled to try to forge a consensus with no clear slate yet of candidates. Italy’s lawmakers and a smaller group of special...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOWK

Russia toughens its posture amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — With tens of thousands of Russian troops positioned near Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept the U.S. and its allies guessing about its next movesin the worst security crisis to emerge between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. Amid fears of an imminent attack on...
POLITICS
WOWK

Envoy: US will sanction those who undermine peace in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States remains committed to Bosnia and will continue to impose sanctions on individuals who engage in corruption and “sow divisions” in the Balkan nation, which has never fully recovered from its brutal 1992-95 war, a top U.S. official said Friday. “Across...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Germany: 125 queer Catholic Church employees demand respect

More than 120 employees of the Catholic Church in Germany publicly outed themselves as queer on Monday, saying they want to “live openly without fear" in the church and pushing demands for it to allow the blessing of same-sex couples and change its labor rules.A group of 125 people — including priests, religion teachers and administrative employees — identified themselves as backers of the initiative titled “#OutInChurch — For a church without fear.”In a document last March, the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, said Catholic clergy cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot...
RELIGION

