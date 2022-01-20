ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

China Says it Warned Away US Warship in South China Sea

By Reuters
albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING - Chinese forces followed and warned away a U.S. warship that entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the country's military said Thursday, in the latest uptick in tensions in the disputed waterway. The Southern Theatre Command...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Telegraph

US 'sends carrier strike group' to South China Sea

The United States has reportedly deployed carrier strike groups for drills in the contested South China Sea as it ramps up its opposition to Beijing’s maritime claims in the region. The USS Carl Vinson and USS Essex, a Wasp-class Landing Helicopter Dock - along with their escort vessels -...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

US navy denies warship sailed 'illegally' into Chinese territorial waters in the South China Sea after PRC claimed they tracked and warned off USS Benfold

The US navy has denied sailing a warship 'illegally' sailed near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea after Chinese forces followed the vessel and claimed to have warned it away. The Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army claimed the USS Benfold 'illegally' sailed into Chinese territorial...
MILITARY
WKBN

US detains smuggling ship, UK seizes drugs in Mideast waters

The U.S. Navy announced Sunday it seized a boat in the Gulf of Oman carrying fertilizer used to make explosives that was caught last year smuggling weapons to Yemen. The British royal navy said it confiscated 1,041 kilograms (2,295 pounds) of illegal drugs in the same waters.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China Sea#Taiwan#Paracel Islands#Chinese#The U S Navy
The Independent

China sends 39 warplanes toward Taiwan in its largest sortie of the new year

In its latest move to assert power, China has sent 39 warplanes toward Taiwan, the largest of such sorties in the new year.According to Taiwan’s defence ministry, the sortie on Sunday night included 24 J-16 fighter jets and 10 J-10 jets, among other support aircraft and electronic warfare aircraft.The warplanes over Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ) came a day after the Navies of US and Japan put on a massive show of strength in the Philippine Sea. It included two US Navy aircraft carrier, two US amphibious assault ships and a Japanese helicopter destroyer.A statement from the US Navy...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
AFP

China sends second-largest incursion of jets into Taiwan defence zone

China sent 39 warplanes -- mostly fighter jets -- into Taiwan's air defence zone on Sunday, the island's government said, in the second-largest daily incursion on record. The island's defence ministry said late Sunday it saw 39 warplanes from China enter Taiwan's ADIZ -- the second-largest number of incursions on record, which is shared with October 2 last year.
POLITICS
Deadline

U.S. State Department Report Detailed Censorship & Quashing Of Dissent During Last Olympics In China

With the Winter Olympics set to begin next week in Beijing, a U.S. State Department human rights report from after the 2008 Summer Games in China painted a chilling picture of censorship, violence against reporters and the suppression of dissent. During the 2022 games, viewers from around the world will be seeing a sanitized version of life in the People’s Republic of China, but not nearly as scrubbed as the version that will be shown to the people of China. When the Summer Olympics were held there in 2008, China’s Communist government tightened its grip on dissent and the free flow...
SPORTS
Caledonian Record-News

US combat jet crashes in South China Sea exercise, 7 hurt

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. Navy F35C Lightning II combat jet conducting exercises in the South China Sea crashed while trying to land on the deck of an American aircraft carrier, injuring seven sailors, the military said Tuesday. The pilot was able to eject before the aircraft slammed into...
MILITARY
AFP

China's high-tech warplanes pose 'big new threat' to Taiwan

China's deployment of J-16D jets into Taiwan's air defence zone this week marked the first sighting of the new high-tech warplanes, Taipei confirmed Tuesday, their electronic-jamming equipment posing a fresh threat to the island.  Among the 13 observed on Monday were two J-16D jets, which the ministry confirmed Tuesday to AFP was the first time the high-tech warplanes had been seen in action. 
MILITARY
AFP

North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles Tuesday, Seoul said, its fifth weapons test this year as Pyongyang flexes its military muscles while ignoring US offers of talks. The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations collapsed between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump. This year Pyongyang has embarked on a fresh flurry of sanctions-busting tests, including hypersonic missiles, after Kim re-avowed his commitment to military modernisation at a key party speech in December. Washington imposed new sanctions in response, prompting Pyongyang to double down on weapons testing and hint last week that it could abandon a years-long self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and long-range tests.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy