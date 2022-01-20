ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Come see the Ignite production of NEWSIES THE MUSICAL!

laduenews.com
 4 days ago

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this new Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant, Joseph...

www.laduenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

‘Newsies’ set for February

Dale County and Ozark City Schools will present “Newsies,” February 8, 10, 11, 12, at 7p.m. at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts in Ozark. “Newsies” is set in New York City at the turn of the last century and based on a true story, It’s the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, leader of a ragged band of teenage “newsies” who dream only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. However, when two publishing titans raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for. This high-energy, not-to-be-missed version of the hit Broadway show fills the stage with “newsies” and more dancing than ever before.
OZARK, AL
pearlandisd.org

District presents two musical productions

Experience a night of music and theatre at Pearland Independent School District with PHS’s Pearland Theatre production of “Leader of the Pack” and Dawson High School’s Ovation Theatre production of “The Sound of Music”. Leader of the Pack. PHS’s Pearland Theatre presents “Leader of...
PEARLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Another National Musical Is Coming to the Buddy Holly Hall

Ever since the brand new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences came to Lubbock, it's been booming with concerts, musicals, and great acts. This week, another big national musical was announced for the Lubbock venue. Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway hit, BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Central Illinois Proud

The Penguin Project prepares to put on the Newsies

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Penguin Project is seizing the day with their upcoming performance of Newsies. “The Newsies is a musical based on the times of Pulitzer and Hurst. The Newspaper boys went on strike to get fair pay,” said Grant Carey who’s playing Jack Kelly in the production.
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Pulitzer
Person
Jack Kelly
Erie Times News

Corella Productions to present 'Company,' first dinner theater musical at Maennerchor Plaza

Broadway actor and Erie native Julian Decker to star in 'Company,' first dinner theater musical at Maennerchor, 1607 State St., for three-show run this weekend. After months of anticipation, Corella Productions Dinner Theatre opens its first season this weekend in the ballroom at the renovated Maennerchor Plaza, 1607 State St., with a star-studded production of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company.” Originally set to premiere in September, the show had to be postponed. Now cast and crew are full steam ahead and excitement is palpable.
ERIE, PA
Daily Herald

'Peter Pan' musical production benefits scholarship fund

Palatine Park District will be hosting a stage performance of "Peter Pan: A Musical Adventure" at Cutting Hall Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Wood St., Palatine. Opening at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, the show will also have performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. Box office and lobby will open one hour prior to showtime for ticket and raffle ticket sales.
PALATINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsies#Performing#Musical Theater#Ignitewithus Org#Newsboys#Ignite Theatre Company
towntopics.com

World Premiere Musical Comes to McCarter Theatre

MAKEBA COMES TO LIFE: Somi Kakoma stars as South African musician and activist Miriam Makeba in “Dreaming Zenzile,” at McCarter Theatre January 20 through February 13. McCarter Theatre Center presents the world premiere musical Dreaming Zenzile, based on the life of Miriam Makeba, written and performed by Grammy-nominated international music star Somi Kakoma, known as Somi, January 20 through February 13.
MOVIES
KIII 3News

Coming to the stage: Clue the Musical at the Harbor Playhouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Can you find out whodunnit?. The Harbor Playhouse is ready to kick off their opening weekend of "Clue: The Musical." Audience members will get to play along with Clue cards that will be provided. Three members of the audience will be chosen at the end of the show to see if they could figure out whodunnit.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
laduenews.com

Ignite’s FREE Sensory Friendly Performance of NEWSIES THE MUSICAL!

What is a sensory friendly performance? An opportunity for families to attend a live theatre event in a judgement free environment. Any families with members that are neurodivergent, on the autism spectrum, or any sensory processing difficulties. To provide a supportive and welcoming environment for children and families, dedicated Sensory...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tickets Are Now On Sale for NEWSIES!!!

Tickets are now on sale for the long-awaited performances of Disney’s NEWSIES!!. NEWSIES is sponsored by Pasco Hernando State College, Timothy Beard, Ph.D., President. It is performed by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Newsies will be performed March 18, 20, 25, 26, 27, April 1, 2, & 3...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
laduenews.com

Review: Winter Opera Saint Louis Returns With Polished, Entertaining Version of ‘The Gondoliers’

Dates: Run concluded. Visit winteroperastl.org/performances for information on future Winter Opera performances. Story: Brother gondoliers Marco and Giuseppe Palmieri are the choices of lovelorn ladies in 18th-century Venice to be the husbands of the luckiest two of them. The brothers blindfold themselves and then set about “selecting” their mates, who turn out to be Gianetta and Tessa, respectively.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
chattanoogapulse.com

Big Fish, The Musical Comes To Chattanooga State

The Chattanooga State Theatre and Music Departments are pleased to present Andrew Lippa and John August’s BIG FISH, the musical adapted for the novel by Daniel Wallace and the film directed by Tim Burton. BIG FISH tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
brproud.com

Madagascar the Musical Live! coming to Baton Rouge in June

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)– Get ready to move it, move it with Madagascar the Musical Live!, coming to River Center Theater for Performing Arts on June 8 at 7 p.m. Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria as they escape New York Central Park Zoo and onto the stage in this live musical spectacular. Based on the Dreamworks® movie, Madagascar The Musical Live! will have audiences of all-ages cheering and dancing as the crack-a-lackin’ friends find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.
BATON ROUGE, LA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Music Artist Damon Dotson Coming To Casey

An Iowa musical artist is coming to perform at the Casey Community Center this weekend. Damon Dotson is a country rock music singer and songwriter with albums that have reached the top 25 charts on I-tunes. Dotson says his wife is from Casey so to help the Casey community in any way is special for him.
CASEY, IA
WSLS

Music legend Patti LaBelle is coming to Roanoke this May

ROANOKE, Va. – A music icon is coming to the Star City later this year. Singer Patti LaBelle is set to perform at the Berglund Center on May 12, 2022. She brings more than 50 years in the music industry to the stage as a member of the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy