Before The Mac King Comedy Magic Show even begins, something wonderful happens: An announcer invites you to participate in the kids’ singalong “If You’re Happy and You Know It.” Sure, there’s bound to be plenty of eye-rolling at this request (maybe by you yourself), but once that jaunty music starts playing, you just cannot help yourself—you’re clapping your hands, stomping your feet and shouting “Hurray!” along with everyone else. The best part? It instantly puts you in a better mood. The cares of the world fade away, and suddenly you’re a kid again, smiling and excited for what’s to come.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO