Jane Trevino Jones, 64, of Early

WASHINGTON — Americans should consider leaving Ukraine "now," nonemergency diplomatic employees were authorized to depart, and eligible family members were ordered to evacuate Sunday amid Russia's continued military presence along the country's border, the U.S. State Department said. While family members of embassy employees in Kyiv were required to...
Washington (CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's challenge to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's proxy voting protocols that were put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic. McCarthy, a California Republican, had asked the justices last year to overturn a resolution...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
(CNN) — NATO announced on Monday that some member countries are putting forces on standby and sending additional ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe as the United Kingdom and the United States ordered diplomats' families to withdraw from Ukraine amid concerns of a Russian invasion. The developments underscore...
(CNN) — An Atlanta-area district attorney investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia will be allowed to seat a special grand jury this spring. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested last week to seat a special grand jury starting May 2....
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin during the arrest that led to George Floyd’s killing are on trial on charges they violated the Black man’s civil rights. In opening statements Monday, a prosecutor accused J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao of standing by as Chauvin “slowly killed George Floyd right in front of them.”
