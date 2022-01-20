AP-Scorecard

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. New OrleansatNew York7:30 p.m....

The Spun

Report: Raiders “Preparing To Make A Run” At 1 Coaching Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t officially decided on a general manager for the 2022 season, but it sounds like a serious candidate has emerged for their head coaching vacancy. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Raiders are “preparing to make a run” at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels....
NFL
ABC4

John Stockton’s basketball season tickets suspended at Gonzaga

(ABC4) – Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington has suspended the legendary basketball player and Utah Jazz Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets as a result of his failure to abide by the school’s mask mandate. According to an interview with the Spokesman-Review, Stockton says that the issue boiled down to his stature as a public […]
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Michigan News

If Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the National Football League, an NFL head coach could be the one to replace him in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh has been linked to multiple NFL jobs this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears could be interested in the Michigan coach. While...
NFL
wcn247.com

Richardson, Oregon beat Washington 84-56, win 5th straight

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 21 points as Oregon won its sixth straight game with a 84-56 victory over Washington. Jacob Young and Quincy Guerrier each added 12 points as the Ducks (12-6) moved up to fourth place in the Pac-12 at 5-2. Terrell Brown Jr. scored 14 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 12 points to pace the Huskies (9-8, 4-3). Oregon shot 65.5% from the field in the first half, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, to take a 48-13 lead at the break.
BASKETBALL
wcn247.com

Rams, Chiefs head to conference title games...Mavs win

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matt Gay drilled a 30-yard kick to bail out the Los Angeles Rams in a 30-27 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs’ defense had engineered a comeback from a 27-3 deficit before Matthew Stafford connected on completions of 20 and 44 yards to Cooper Kupp, setting up the winning kick and putting the Rams in the NFC championship game against San Francisco. Stafford coasted for three quarters, ran for a short TD and finished with 366 yards passing and two touchdowns.
NFL
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alize Cornet has finally reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament in her 63rd attempt. The 32-year-old beat two-time major champion Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at the Australian Open on Monday. It’s her 17th trip to the Australian Open and her 60th consecutive major.
MLB
wcn247.com

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (29)17-17481. 2. Stanford14-37082. 3. NC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Ducharme leads No. 9 UConn to 75-57 win over St. John's

NEW YORK (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored a season-high 28 points and Dorka Juhasz added 16 to help No. 9 UConn beat St. John’s 75-57. The Huskies, who only had eight healthy players again because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols, also got 18 rebounds and 10 assists from Olivia Nelson-Ododa. UConn (11-4, 6-0 Big East) trailed 15-11 with 2:31 left in the first quarter before going on a 25-7 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the game. Ducharme had nine points during the spurt. Nika Muhl’s layup capped the run and made it 36-22. Kadaja Bailey and Leilani Correa scored 21 and 19 respectively to lead the Red Storm (5-12, 1-6).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wcn247.com

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Auburn (45)18-115042. 2. Gonzaga (15)15-214751. 3. Arizona (1)16-113813.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Doncic, Porzingis lead Mavericks past Grizzlies 104-91

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-91 on Sunday night. The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games. Ja Morant had 35 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant was 14 for 31 from the floor while the rest of the team shot 23 for 68.
NBA
wcn247.com

Edwards, Russell team up to lead Wolves past Nets, 136-125

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Brooklyn Nets 136-125. Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 for Minnesota. Kyrie Irving scored a game-high 30 points for the Nets, and Patty Mills had 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Edwards became the youngest player in NBA history to amass 300 3-pointers at 20 years and 171 days.
NBA
wcn247.com

Dutch speedskater Jorien ter Mors retires from the sport

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch speedskater Jorien ter Mors has retired from the sport. Ter Mors was the first female athlete to win Olympic medals in two disciplines at the same Winter Games. The 32-year-old speedskater won three long track gold medals and one short track bronze medal while competing at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics. She also won multiple world and continental titles. Ter Mors won gold in the 1,000 meters in long track and bronze in the 3,000-meter relay in short track at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.
SPORTS

