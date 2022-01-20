ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Monterey Sports Center’s fitness supervisor has taken a lot of steps in 30 years of teaching.

By Dave Faries
montereycountyweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauri Ataide will make you run. She will have you contorted on a yoga mat, pedaling frantically or struggling under a heavy load. And she puts herself through the same routine, sometimes leading a dozen group exercise classes a week – at least before the pandemic. The Monterey...

www.montereycountyweekly.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Up and Coming Weekly

Choosing the right fitness center

The right fitness center is a place where you look forward to exercising, socializing and a place you can unwind. There are many reasons people join a fitness center, and your reason should be that it meets your needs. A fitness center can be the perfect choice for those that...
WORKOUTS
wdrb.com

Fitness Classroom can teach many ways to achieve your fitness goals

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Try a variety of workouts to see which could help you achieve your New Year's Resolution. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got an education at the Fitness Classroom in E-town. Fitness Classroom is a class based facility that offers a variety of workout experiences. Try Baby Boomer Power...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Lifestyle
montereycountyweekly.com

Health & Fitness 2022

When confronted with a global pandemic, there is almost something trite about the idea of New Year’s resolutions—forget an after-work walk or healthy lunches, I hope you’ve gotten vaccinated and boosted. But once you’ve taken care of those essential projects, your personal part in the public health mission to slow (and eventually end) the pandemic, there are, of course, other layers to keeping ourselves well, from mindfulness to injury prevention.
WORKOUTS
theredstonerocket.com

Spiritual fitness grows ability to meet year’s challenges

As the Army turns the corner into a new year, it remains focused on the health of its people, the human element essential to fulfilling its mission around the world. When those people are not healthy, the mission suffers and so, too, does the Army. While the Army has long built people resiliency on physical and mental fitness, its more recent holistic approach to resiliency includes a third factor – spiritual fitness.
HEALTH & FITNESS
ktvo.com

Former health and fitness center building in Kirksville has new owners

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The former home of Northeast Regional Health and Fitness Center in Kirksville is now under new ownership. The commercial building on South Baltimore Street had been vacant since late May 2020 when the health and fitness center closed. The property was bought last month by Patrick...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Video#Functional Fitness#Nutrition#College#The Sports Center#Fresno State#Msc
montereycountyweekly.com

The practice of meditation spans from the strictly spiritual to secular.

When confronted with a global pandemic, there is almost something trite about the idea of New Year’s resolutions – forget an after-work walk or healthy lunches, I hope you’ve gotten vaccinated and boosted. But once you’ve taken care of those essential projects, your personal part in the public health mission to slow (and eventually end) the pandemic, there are, of course, other layers to keeping ourselves well, from mindfulness to injury prevention.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
uga.edu

Kickstarting Your New Year’s Resolutions with UGA Fitness & Wellness

It’s the first week of classes. You have a bright new schedule, a fresh, untouched gradebook, and some new bus routes to get used to. Finals week was a blur, and however it went, you’re past it now- it’s spring 2022! You promised yourself each week leading up to this month that you wouldn’t be another cliché resolutioner. You’re determined that THIS is the year you do it…. How can you be extra sure?
WORKOUTS
montereycountyweekly.com

For those times when words won’t cut it, art therapy can provide a path.

Sometimes, words fail. Writers aren’t generally in the business of admitting this but it’s true – there are things that cannot, or cannot adequately, be described in words. Luckily, for times like these, there are other forms of self-expression. Jennifer Allen has seen it happen again and...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
montereycountyweekly.com

Hot Picks 01.20.22

Think writing is just stringing words together? Let’s see how that plays out. Mambo dogface to the banana patch hoodwinked laser fashion is bazillion. Wow – that didn’t work at all. And it’s not even clear if that last one is even a real word. If only there were some way to pick up tips that would turn a jumble of words into powerful ideas, clever stories or witty puns. Well, you’re in luck. Salinas Public Library has launched a writers workshop series via Zoom and it starts with “Get Writing, Keep Writing.” This initial workshop focuses on strategies that will help fit the act of putting words on a screen into your presumably busy schedule, as well as how to keep yourself motivated when writing becomes a slog. Future workshops address such realities as starting a project, editing and sprucing up your work, marketing and so on. Practical stuff, especially if you have something to say. After all, writers know that in the right order words are weapons, sharper than knives. OK – borrowed that from the forgotten ’80s band INXS. Maybe their words weren’t so sharp. Oh, well. If you have questions, contact Adult Services Librarian Jissella Duarte at jissellad@ci.salinas.ca.us. [DF]
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Bernardus Lodge chooses new executive chef in Christian Ojeda.

After an “intensive” search, Bernardus Lodge and Spa has chosen a new executive chef for its Lucia restaurant, Christian Ojeda. Ojeda will fill the role left by Cal Stamenov in July 2021, becoming the Carmel Valley destination's second executive chef in its 23-year history. Ojeda most recently worked...
CARMEL VALLEY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Newly resolute and health-conscious customers flock to this popular Salinas salad bar every January.

Ah, January. That fresh start on a new year when anything seems possible – when we’re encouraged to review our habits and resolve to do better this time. While you might not be aware that January is also National Health Awareness month, the owners of Salinas-based Salad Shoppe certainly are. Each January, this popular Salinas locale sees an influx of newly resolute and health-conscious consumers who aspire to make the new year their healthiest journey around the sun yet.
SALINAS, CA
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nps.edu

Famous Names Adorn Recently Discovered 1920s Hotel Del Monte Register

Iconic names, such as literary giants Gertrude Stein and Alice B. Toklas, and aviation pioneer William Edward Boeing, are just a few of the visitors signed into a recently discovered 1920 registry for the legendary Hotel Del Monte, revealing again the grand reputation of the Monterey landmark that is now home to the Naval Postgraduate School’s Herrmann Hall.
MONTEREY, CA
RunnersWorld

She Was a Healthy Marathon Runner. Then She Was Diagnosed With Heart Failure

In the spring of 2016, I was 41 years old and training for my seventh marathon. At one point during a run, I suddenly felt as if I was only breathing from the top of my chest. It was as if there was a lump in my throat preventing me from taking deep breaths. I went from running 25 miles a week—five miles, five days a week—to struggling just to get through the first mile.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy