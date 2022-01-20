Monterey Sports Center’s fitness supervisor has taken a lot of steps in 30 years of teaching.

Think writing is just stringing words together? Let’s see how that plays out. Mambo dogface to the banana patch hoodwinked laser fashion is bazillion. Wow – that didn’t work at all. And it’s not even clear if that last one is even a real word. If only there were some way to pick up tips that would turn a jumble of words into powerful ideas, clever stories or witty puns. Well, you’re in luck. Salinas Public Library has launched a writers workshop series via Zoom and it starts with “Get Writing, Keep Writing.” This initial workshop focuses on strategies that will help fit the act of putting words on a screen into your presumably busy schedule, as well as how to keep yourself motivated when writing becomes a slog. Future workshops address such realities as starting a project, editing and sprucing up your work, marketing and so on. Practical stuff, especially if you have something to say. After all, writers know that in the right order words are weapons, sharper than knives. OK – borrowed that from the forgotten ’80s band INXS. Maybe their words weren’t so sharp. Oh, well. If you have questions, contact Adult Services Librarian Jissella Duarte at jissellad@ci.salinas.ca.us. [DF]

MONTEREY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO