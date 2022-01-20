Evergrande's offshore shareholders say to seriously consider enforcement actions

HONG KONG, Jan 20 (Reuters) - An ad hoc offshore shareholder group of China Evergrande said on Thursday it has seen no substantive engagement from the firm with offshore creditors to formulate a viable restructuring plan, despite the firm’s repeated assurances.

The group, represented by law firm Kirkland & Ellis and investment bank Moelis & Company, said in a statement it has no option but to seriously consider enforcement actions and it is prepared to take all necessary actions to defend its legal rights. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)