COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anton Forsberg stopped 35 shots as the Ottawa Senators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Artem Zub and Tim Stützle scored for the Senators. Forsberg had 13 saves in the first period, 12 in the second and 10 in the third to get his first win since Dec. 14 after going 0-2-1 in four games in between.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO