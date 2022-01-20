$4 Million Allocated for Lake Mendocino Infrastructure Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Disaster Relief Law
Today, Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced that three projects in California’s Second Congressional District will receive $6.97 million in new funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Disaster Relief Law to help with long needed operations and maintenance work. This new federal investment comes as the Biden administration continues its...mendofever.com
Comments / 0