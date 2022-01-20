ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino, CA

$4 Million Allocated for Lake Mendocino Infrastructure Funding from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Disaster Relief Law

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Representative Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) announced that three projects in California’s Second Congressional District will receive $6.97 million in new funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Disaster Relief Law to help with long needed operations and maintenance work. This new federal investment comes as the Biden administration continues its...

mendofever.com

Comments / 0

mendofever.com

California Representatives Unite to Advocate for Fire Victims Navigating the Internal Revenue Service

Today, Congressman Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) joined Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif) and Congressman Mike Thompson (D-Calif) in a bipartisan, bicameral letter with Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif), Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif), Congressman Tom McClintock (R-Calif), and Congressman John Garamendi (D-Calif) to Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig to expedite and release tax guidance to help wildfire victims understand the taxability of their claims from the Fire Victim Trust. The Trust, a $13.5 billion settlement established in July 2020, is made up of over seventy thousand survivors of the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 North Bay Wildfires, and the 2018 Camp Fire.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Releases Blueprint for Implementation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2022 – Includes $210 Million for Construction of Water Storage, Groundwater Storage and Conveyance Project Infrastructure

$1.66 billion investment provided to Reclamation annually for next five years. January 18, 2022 - WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Reclamation last week submitted its initial spend plan for fiscal year 2022 funding allocations authorized in the. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to the U.S. Congress. This spend plan represents a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
goldrushcam.com

Interior Department Announces Infrastructure Investments for Desalination, Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects - Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding Will Further Support Water Reliability in Western Communities

January 17, 2022 - WASHINGTON — Last week, the Department of the Interior announced three funding opportunities available to help Western communities create or expand clean, new water sources. The selected projects, which include desalination, and water reclamation and reuse projects, will be funded through investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and, when enacted, fiscal year 2022 appropriations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TiffinOhio.net

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message. He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the...
OHIO STATE
iowa.media

Rep. Axne’s Vote for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Delivers $86,400,000 for Iowa Bridge Repairs

On Jan. 14, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) announced the first round of investments in repairing Iowa bridges from the bipartisan infrastructure law she helped pass last year. Rep. Axne helped deliver $86.4 million to Iowa for this current fiscal year to repair local bridges through her vote for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation also confirmed that Iowa will receive close to $432 million over the next five years to fund repairs to structural deficient bridges.
IOWA STATE
lhsdoi.com

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law

On November 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act, enacting the bill, which has been compared to historical relief packages, into law. The bill not only seeks to improve infrastructure, including drinking water, roads, public transportation and broadband coverage, but also will create...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
