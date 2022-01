We’re not really sure what’s going on in Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S. What we do know is that it’s now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Blame our age if you must, or more likely our ignorance, but we’ve only been faintly aware of the existence of Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S, mostly as we’ve stumbled upon it whilst browsing the Nintendo eShop. Now though, after a year or so picking up Switch acclaim, that game has come to Xbox. Hurrah!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO