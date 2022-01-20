ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan Dec export orders up by better than expected 12.1% y/y

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders for December, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. DEC REUTERS POLL NOV Export orders (y/y )% +12.1 +8 +13.4 Export orders from China +4.5 +25.3 Export orders from U.S. +16.9 +10.8 Export orders from Europe +8.2 -2.0 Export orders from Japan -5.8 +0.7 * revised figure The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by Roger Tung Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman )

